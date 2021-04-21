AERC Grows Portfolio Of Rated And Certified Window Attachment Products With Addition Of Hunter Douglas Fabrics

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attachments Energy Rating Council ( AERC) is pleased to announce the certification of more products from member company Hunter Douglas: Sonnette® Cellular Roller Shades in four new fabrics, six Designer Screen...

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attachments Energy Rating Council ( AERC) is pleased to announce the certification of more products from member company Hunter Douglas: Sonnette® Cellular Roller Shades in four new fabrics, six Designer Screen Shades fabrics, and the addition of Duette® Honeycomb woven fabrics including the design inspired Alustra® Collection. The recognition of these latest certified products reaffirms AERC's mission to rate, label and certify the energy performance of window attachments and commit to sustainable, energy-saving products.

"The cohesion between AERC's mission of efficiency and added comfort along with Hunter Douglas' commitment to innovating unique, sustainable design and energy-saving styles has made this partnership a really beneficial one, particularly for the customers we serve," said Stacy Lambright, Energy Efficiency Manager, Hunter Douglas. "These certified products work to advance energy savings in homes by blocking unwanted ‎light and heat, while providing comfort and beauty. Some products even provide an additional ‎layer of insulation by reducing heating and cooling costs to give better control over room ‎temperature."‎

On the heels of Earth Day, the AERC certification of these Hunter Douglas window attachment products showcases their energy-saving properties and sustainability benefits. Hunter Douglas Sonnette® Cellular Roller Shades provide glare-free daylight and energy efficiency in the form of a contemporary cellular roller shade. The first roller shade to be officially certified by AERC, this product has a unique cellular design that blocks the sun and helps insulate the home for added comfort. Hunter Douglas added a new product line category for certification with six popular fabrics in Designer Screen Shades. These fabrics offer a range of openness factors that provide UV protection, glare control, energy efficiency, view-through and light control. Lastly, Duette® Architella® Honeycomb Shades in the Alustra® Collection and Duette Architella India Silk and Alexa Metallic earned AERC certification, completing the company's line of honeycomb woven and nonwoven fabrics.

AERC has built partnerships among many leaders in the industry with energy-saving goals, including the US Department of Energy (DOE); national energy laboratories including Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL); and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE).

"AERC's recent certification of additional Hunter Douglas products speaks to the value of the organization and its mission within the industry, particularly in this time of renewed focus around energy efficiency, resiliency, and combatting the effects of climate change," said Jennifer Amann, Buildings Program Director, ACEEE. "The work ACEEE does with AERC ranges from providing analytics and research on its residential energy rating label to coordinating with key utility partners to launch important window attachment rebate and pilot programs."

For more information on the energy-saving potential of window attachments contact Danielle Meyer at dmeyer@kellencompany.com. For additional information about Hunter Douglas' products, click here , or contact Stacy Lambright at stacy.lambright@hunterdouglas.com.

About the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC)The AERC is an independent, public interest, non-profit organization whose mission is to rate, label and certify the energy performance of window attachments such as blinds, shades, shutters, and storm windows. AERC is made up of a diverse set of stakeholders, which include product and component manufacturers, non-profit organizations, government bodies, testing labs and utility companies. Partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), AERC provides accurate and credible information about the energy performance of window attachments, which helps the public-including homeowners, architects and builders—make informed decisions when it comes to buying window attachment products. To learn more about AERC certification or the AERC Energy Improvement Program, visit www.aercenergyrating.org.

About Hunter Douglas Hunter Douglas Inc., headquartered in Pearl River, NY, is the leading manufacturer and marketer of custom window treatments in North America and a major manufacturer of architectural products. Get details at www.hunterdouglas.com or call 1-800-274-2985.

