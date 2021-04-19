Aequus To Present At The 2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF), a Canadian based specialty pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at the 2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. Chairman and CEO, Doug Janzen, is scheduled to present at the conference on:

Wednesday, April 21 st , 2021 at 8:30 A.M. PT (11:30 AM ET).

This conference and presentation shall be held virtually. To register, please visit the registration page at the following link: Register For Aequus Presentation Here

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc.Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca

About the ConferenceThe Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

