Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) ("Aequus" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") and associated Company developments. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in Canadian currency.

"We are very encouraged by our performance in the third quarter" said Doug Janzen, Charmain and CEO of Aequus. "We saw strong revenue growth from both P rVistitan™ and Tacrolimus and our losses were sharply reduced by 62% over the same period last year. We have received Health Canada approval for 2 Evolve-branded Dry Eye products. These two products were both approved as medical devices and make up approximately 75% of our roughly $9M peak revenue forecast for the Evolve line. Late on Friday, Health Canada informed us that the 3 rd Evolve product would not be approved as a medical device, and should be resubmitted as an OTC (Over-the-Counter) product. We will meet with our regulatory consultants and partners at Medicom and determine if pursuing an OTC approval for this single product makes commercial sense, given that additional Dry Eye products are already under consideration. We are confident that continued growth from our existing products and the Evolve launches will positively contribute to our bottom-line going forward into 2021."

General Update

Revenues in the third quarter in 2020 were $618,984 (2019 - $370,799), a 67% increase over the same quarter in 2019 ("Q3 2019"). The increase can be primarily attributed to an increase in market access and general increases in sales as P rVistitan™ and Tacrolimus continue to increase market share. Notable business highlights since July 1, 2020 are as follows:

On October 16, 2020, the Company agreed to a contract extension under modified terms for its promotional service agreement with Sandoz Canada Inc. for Tacrolimus IR to December 31st, 2021. Aequus began promotional efforts in December 2015 for Sandoz's generic tacrolimus, and has since achieved over 10x growth of the product in Canada through increased brand awareness, new patient adoption programs, and leveraging conversion experience and relationships across provinces.Aequus and Sandoz continue to have discussions regarding expanding the relationship beyond the first two products.

The Company has progressed discussions with potential buying groups active in eye care and we expect our Aequus Eye Care E-Commerce platform will go live before year end.

On August 6, 2020 the Company closed a public offering and issued 31,250,000 Units at a price of $0.08 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.12 per Common Share until expiry on August 6, 2023.

The Company looks to continue leveraging its existing core capabilities and commercial infrastructure to expand its presence and product offerings within ophthalmology and optometry. Aequus has positioned itself as a key partner for international companies looking to access the Canadian marketplace. The Company will continue its strategy of adding to its existing product portfolio through promotional partnership agreements, asset acquisitions, and in-licenses.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020

The Company reported a net loss of $251,921 in Q3 2020, a decrease of 62% from the net loss of $660,532 in Q3 2019. The loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 ("YTD 2020") was $879,984, a decrease of 57% from the net loss of $2,068,750 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Highlights from the quarter are as follows:

Sales and marketing costs in Q3 2020 were $292,343 when compared to $417,950 in Q3 2019, a decrease of 30% or $125,607. The majority of the decrease in Q3 2020 was related to the reduction in the salesforce and travel expense resulting from COVID response. Non-cash expenses for depreciation and amortization and share-based payments in Q3 2020 were $1,812 and $47,938 respectively, compared to $47,327 and $13,474 in Q3 2019.

Research and development project maintenance expenses in Q3 2020 were $12,997 when compared to $57,280 in Q3 2019, a decrease of $44,283. The majority the decrease was attributable to the decrease in management costs and patent and intellectual property protection costs and is a result of our focus on revenue generating ophthalmology products as opposed to development programs.

General administration expenses in Q3 2020 were $582,525 when compared to $560,291 in Q3 2019, an increase of $22,234. The Company showed significant cost reductions in travel as well as legal and professional expenses in Q3 2020 totaling $79,162, which were offset by the expenses related to the convertible debenture.

