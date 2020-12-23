Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook And Holiday Wishes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, announced today a message from the CEO and Chairman of Aequus, Doug Janzen.

Dear Friends,

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Seasons Greetings to all our shareholders, clinician partners, patients, and customers.

As we approach the final days of 2020, we would like to recognize the dedication and resilience of our team, who have worked diligently to achieve major milestones and continued growth for Aequus, while overcoming unprecedented challenges. Together we have added additional products to our commercial pipeline and became exceptionally agile in reaching our customers and creating growth, despite the changing pandemic-related restrictions throughout Canada.

Experienced no impact to our existing supply chain or product availability. Newly approved Evolve lubricating eye drops will launch early 2021 in Canada. Inventory is landed in Canada.

Advanced collaborations with strategic partners, including Sandoz and Medicom. Continued positive discussions with several potential business to business partners.

Achieved consistent growth in market share and revenues for both Vistitan and Tacrolimus, and a material reduction in our operating losses.

Retained and hired key team members with skills critical to our future business model success.

Aequus is well funded and well positioned to accelerate growth during the next 12 months and beyond. As we look forward to 2021, we thank you for your faith and continued support. We believe that our passionate shareholders are vital to our success. It is in this spirit of the holidays that we extend our warmest greetings and best wishes for the New Year.

From Aequus Pharma and our entire Board of Directors, Happy Holidays and we hope this holiday season brings you many reasons to smile.

Doug Janzen Founder and Chief Executive Officer

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to: the implementation of our business model and strategic plans; expected timing for product launch; the regulatory approval of the Evolve line of products expected in 2020. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Aequus, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to: obtaining positive results of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully out license or sell its current products and in-license and develop new products; the assumption that the Company's current good relationships with its manufacturer and other third parties will be maintained; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and the Company's ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. In evaluating forward looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors set out herein and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2020, a copy of which is available on Aequus' profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on Aequus' SEDAR profile. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements.

