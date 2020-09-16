AEP To Transfer Listing Of Corporate Units To Nasdaq

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power Company (AEP) - Get Report today announced it will transfer the securities exchange listing of its two series of 6.125% Corporate Units from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to The Nasdaq Stock Market effective as of the open of trading on Thursday, Oct. 1. The last day of trading on NYSE will be Wednesday, Sept. 30. AEP's Corporate Units have been approved for listing on Nasdaq. Upon transfer, Corporate Units AEP PR B and AEP PR C will trade under the new ticker symbols AEPPL and AEPPZ, respectively.

