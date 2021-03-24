AEP Receives Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award For Second Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has received the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes organizations with engaged workplace cultures. AEP was one of 39 companies selected to receive the award.

Organizations that administered Gallup's Q 12 employee engagement survey and met minimum criteria based on number of employees were invited to apply for the award. Gallup assessed qualified applicants against criteria established by its employee engagement meta-analysis and compared organizations to its database of the most productive and profitable organizations in the world. Organizations in the top tier of the database qualified to win.

"AEP is proud to win Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award for the second consecutive year," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This recognition reflects our commitment to investing in our employees, while demonstrating our ongoing efforts to reinvent our company culture. Attracting and retaining top talent is an important part of our business strategy, and we'll continue to foster a workplace environment where our colleagues feel welcomed and valued."

Learn more about AEP's plan to build a more diverse, engaged workforce.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

