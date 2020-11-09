AEP Names Three New Leaders To Information Technology Organization

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has added three new leaders to its information technology group. The company named Joe Brenner vice president of Application Development & Business Solutions, effective Nov. 2. Sanjay Terakanambi has been named vice president of Technology Infrastructure, Operations & Support and Christopher D. Johnson has been named managing director of Enterprise Innovation & Technology, effective Nov. 9. All three positions report to Therace Risch, senior vice president and chief information & technology officer.

Brenner will be responsible for planning and delivery of customer technologies and will oversee Charge, AEP's digital innovation hub. Terakanambi will be responsible for infrastructure technologies, technology operations and support. Johnson will work with AEP's utility operating companies and business units to seek out and assess new technologies that expand or enhance business opportunities for the company.

"The addition of Joe, Sanjay and Chris to our existing leadership team will allow us to accelerate the advancement of technology and innovation at AEP as we transform the way our employees work and deliver new technologies to our customers while driving down costs," Risch said.

Brenner, 52, most recently was chief information officer at Sally Beauty Holdings, where he drove a digital transformation through the rapid advancement of digital and mobile technology platforms, implemented new core software packages and transitioned to modern infrastructure technologies. Previously, he was chief information officer at Signet Jewelers and served in technology leadership roles at Target and Best Buy. Brenner served as an aviation officer in the U.S. Army. He holds a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA in business and IT from Eastern Michigan University.

Terakanambi, 51, joins AEP from Best Buy where he served as vice president of Infrastructure Services. Prior to Best Buy, he held roles of increasing responsibility including vice president of Systems Engineering & Support for Pearson PLC, a global media company. While at Pearson, Terakanambi was responsible for infrastructure and support and led IT activities supporting mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he held technology roles at ACT, Inc. Terakanambi has a bachelor's of engineering in telecommunications from Bangalore University, a master's degree in electrical engineering from Southern Illinois University and an MBA from the University of Iowa.

Johnson, 37, returns to AEP from Amazon where he led an Amazon Web Services Innovation Advisory team. From 2007 to 2019, Johnson held roles of increasing responsibility at AEP, most recently as director of Enterprise Innovation & Technology. Previously, he worked at Battelle Memorial Institute. Johnson has a bachelor's degree in environmental, safety and occupational health management from the University of Findlay.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com

