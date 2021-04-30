TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Aegon Bank Publishes Its 2020 Annual Report

Aegon Bank has today published its 2020 annual report. The report provides information on the bank's strategy, governance, business and financial performance on a statutory basis.
Author:
Publish date:

Aegon Bank has today published its 2020 annual report. The report provides information on the bank's strategy, governance, business and financial performance on a statutory basis. The report is available for download here.

About Aegon Bank

Aegon Bank N.V. is part of Aegon the Netherlands and currently operates under two brands: Aegon Bank, an online retail savings bank, and Knab, an online bank for retail and self-employed customers. Aegon Bank N.V. develops savings and investment products, and supports Aegon's purpose of helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security. Aegon Bank N.V. also offers a platform for funding mortgages for Aegon the Netherlands. Aegon is a leading lender in the Dutch residential mortgage market. Aegon Bank N.V. has a credit rating of A by S&P Global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429006260/en/