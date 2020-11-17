Aeglea BioTherapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases, today announced it will participate in fireside chats at two investor conferences in December 2020.

Conference Details

Conference Name: Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Conference Date: November 30 - December 3, 2020 Fireside Chat Date/Time: Available beginning November 23, 2020 Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer

Conference Name: Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference Conference Date: December 1-3, 2020 Fireside Chat Date/Time: December 1, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. EST Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and other high burden diseases. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in the second quarter of 2020. Aeglea has an active discovery platform, with the most advanced program for Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

