Aegis Brands Inc. Announces Sale Of Hemisphere Cannabis Co. To Kiaro Holdings Corp.

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc., ("Aegis" or the "Company") (TSX: AEG) today announced that it has entered into a strategic transaction with Kiaro Holdings Corp. ("Kiaro'"), a TSX-V-listed cannabis retailer and wholesale distributor, pursuant to which it has agreed to sell Hemisphere Cannabis Co. ("Hemisphere"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aegis, in consideration for a substantial equity stake in Kiaro. In consideration for 100% of Hemisphere's common shares, Kiaro will issue 61,300,000 common shares to Aegis (having a current value of $7,900,863, based on the five-day volume weighted average price of Kiaro's common shares), plus 6,700,000 common share purchase warrants. Kiaro will issue an additional 6,700,000 shares to Aegis upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones during the first year following closing. Upon completion of the sale transaction, Aegis will hold approximately 25% of Kiaro's common shares and will be Kiaro's largest individual shareholder. Aegis' CEO Steven Pelton will join the Kiaro Board of Directors at closing.

"The retail cannabis space is changing rapidly in Canada. We recognize the need for scale to ensure success in this sector. As such, we are thrilled to transition ownership of Hemisphere, a premium supplier of cannabis and cannabis accessories, to Kiaro in return for a substantial equity interest in a larger company with aggressive growth plans. This transaction will enable Kiaro to build a cannabis retailer with a prominent nationwide presence and a clear path to substantially increased revenues," said Steven Pelton, President and CEO of Aegis Brands. "The sale of Hemisphere will provide Kiaro with two likeminded Canadian brands, which we expect to elevate the customer experience and bolster Kiaro's growth and profitability," said Pelton.

Following completion of the transaction, Kiaro will operate 16 cannabis retail locations in multiple Canadian provinces and an expected 18 locations by the end of Q1 2022. In addition to its current retail presence in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, Kiaro also has wholesale business operations in Saskatchewan and an e-commerce platform selling consumption accessories in Canada, U.S. and Australia. All Hemisphere retail locations are in Ontario. The broader national retail footprint resulting from the transaction is expected to provide Kiaro with significant business synergies and organic growth opportunities, while further growth is anticipated to be fuelled by additional M&A activities. The transaction is expected to close in mid-September.

In connection with the transaction, Jen Juby, Vice President of Operations at Hemisphere, will join the Kiaro team as Vice President of Retail. Ms. Juby will contribute to the integration of the Hemisphere stores and will use her expertise to continue the implementation of the retail experience.

"The acquisition of Hemisphere is a transformational transaction for Kiaro," said Daniel Petrov, Chief Executive officer of Kiaro "By more than doubling Kiaro's store count, and combining two premium cannabis retail brands, we expect to achieve our objective of exponential revenue and EBITDA growth. We look forward to working with the Aegis team to bring our vision for this company to life in a compelling way that meets the needs of consumers and their local communities."

The transaction will allow Aegis management to focus on growing the Bridgehead Coffee brand and executing their acquisition strategy. The Company continues to actively engage strong, proven brands with great growth potential to add to its platform. "At Aegis we believe in the entrepreneur. We believe in Daniel and his team at Kiaro to grow and succeed in the cannabis industry and we are seeking to align ourselves with similarly brilliant restaurateurs to grow and succeed in the food service hospitality space," said Pelton.

Kronos Capital Partners is acting as financial advisor to Aegis in collaboration with Haywood Securities as financial advisor to Kiaro.

About Aegis Brands Inc.Aegis Brands Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of brands currently consisting of Bridgehead and Hemisphere Cannabis Co. For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca or find the Company on Facebook and Twitter.

About Kiaro Brands Inc. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia and Saskatchewan, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, and plans for national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 40 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.

