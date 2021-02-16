Aegion Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Aegion Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - AEGN

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the...

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Aegion Corporation (AEGN) - Get Report and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Aegion to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aegion shareholders will receive $26.00 per share in cash. On behalf of Aegion shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aegion shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

