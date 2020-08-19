Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. Announces The Issuance Of U.S. Patent For Primer-Switch Nucleic Acid Probes For The Detection Of Rare Genetic Events And For PCR Amplification Improvements

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. ( www.aegeabiotech.com, "Aegea"), a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of next generation nucleic acid and clinical diagnostic technologies, announces the issuance of US Patent 10,745,749, entitled METHODS FOR DETECTING NUCLEIC ACID SEQUENCE VARIANTS. The patent provides intellectual property protection for Primer-Switch technology which is useful for detecting rare genetic events and for improving real-time PCR amplification reaction as well as associated analysis methods, including next-generation sequencing (NGS). Importantly, this patented technology can also be applied to molecular diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19, coronavirus)

The issuance of this patent expands Aegea's already sizable intellectual property estate to 11 issued US patents and 33 foreign equivalents. The Primer-Switch is another method, in addition to Aegea's Switch-Blocker technology, that can be used for the detection of important rare genetic events such as, for example, those associated with cancer causation and drug resistance. The grant of this US patent represents the second Primer Switch patent issued to Aegea, and it positions the company for worldwide patent protection.

Beyond its use for the detection of rare genetic events, the Primer-Switch technology can be used to enhance the performance and specificity of PCR amplification reactions, which are widely used in molecular diagnostic testing, including COVID-19 testing, hereditary disease testing, environmental testing, and many others. The Primer-Switch methodology has far reaching applications, especially where the detection of rare genetic events are needed or where more precise PCR reactions are required for detecting rare genetic events, and in cases where more precise PCR amplification reactions are needed or desired.

"Receiving intellectual property protection for our Primer Switch technology helps establish our leadership position in innovative nucleic acid-based diagnostic technologies," said Lyle J. Arnold, Ph.D., Aegea's President & CEO.

Stella M. Sung, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of Aegea adds, "The Primer Switch is another powerful tool that can be applied to Aegea's suite of innovative nucleic acid technologies. Moreover, it is directly applicable to COVID-19 testing, which is an area that Aegea is focused on as we develop innovative PCR and point-of-care diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 and collaborate with partners such as Tauriga Sciences."

About Aegea Biotechnologies

Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. located in San Diego, California, is a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of next generation nucleic acid technologies. A primary focus for the company is nucleic acid technology innovations that embrace molecular diagnostic assays, qPCR technologies, sequencing methods including both Sanger and NGS, and rapid point-of-care COVID-19 testing. Aegea has complementary collaborations with Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC) and Tauriga Sciences (OTC/QB: TAUG) for developing its COVID-19 tests. www.aegeabiotech.com

