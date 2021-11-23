AEG Presents And Black Ink Presents Launches BRUCEFEST At The Stanley Hotel With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that AEG Presents and Black Ink Presents have concluded this year's BRUCEFEST, the Bruce Campbell film festival at the Stanley Hotel. Fans who attended this immersive, weekend-long experience were able to enjoy film screenings, enticing galleries and exhibits, as well as a Groovy Scavenger Hunt featuring the Eventzee scavenger hunt app.

Bruce Campbell, most popularly known for his role of Ash Williams in The Evil Dead franchise, hosted the first-ever BRUCEFEST at the iconic Stanley Hotel. The Stanley Hotel, open since the early 1900s, is the backdrop and inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining.

Guests who attended this sold-out experience were able to purchase varying levels of ticket packages, which included add-ons such as signed merch, additional screenings, photo opportunities with Bruce Campbell and more. All guests who attended the event were able to download the Eventzee scavenger hunt app, which allowed them to access the Groovy Scavenger Hunt.

"It was such an amazing opportunity to work with AEG Presents and Black Ink Presents for this year's BRUCEFEST," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "This was the perfect event for every Bruce Campbell and Evil Dead fan! It was such an awesome event for our team to work on, plus you can't beat the location of the Stanley Hotel for a horror-cult-classic weekend."

Throughout the Groovy Scavenger Hunt, attendees utilized the Eventzee scavenger hunt app to explore the Stanley Hotel and the surrounding areas. This year's hunt featured photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. They were encouraged to locate relics from the all of Bruce's movies and tv shows, as well as post photos from the entire weekend, including their interactions and selfies with the famous Bruce Campbell.

"The Eventzee scavenger hunt app was the perfect platform to host our Groovy Scavenger Hunt for the BRUCEFEST attendees," said Selena Moshell, the weekend's Creative Director with Black Ink Presents. "We loved the ability to chat with our participants, see the photos they took throughout the event, and get them involved on a deeper level throughout the weekend."

If you're interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. The Eventzee scavenger hunt app is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a worldwide leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. The company's tentpole festivals and multi-day music events, global tour promotion, vast network of clubs, theaters, arenas and stadiums, and renowned partner brands combine to create an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach, while continuing to set the bar for the live music experience. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

www.ogdentheatre.com - www.bluebirdtheater.net - www.gothictheatre.com

www.axs.com - www.aegpresents.com - www.1stbankcenter.com - www.fiddlersgreenamp.com

About Black Ink Presents

Black Ink Presents are creators, promoters, and producers of genre-bending live performance events, who specialize in turn-key design and management solutions for live activations, entertainment tours, galas, premieres, and special events. Inventiveness and imagination is infused into everything Black Ink does. from first concept to execution, turning every Black Ink event into a work of art.

www.blackinkpresents.com

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

