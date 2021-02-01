AECOM Ranked No. 1 By Fortune Magazine As The World's Most Admired Company In Its Industry

AECOM (ACM) - Get Report, the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been ranked No. 1 on Fortune magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies in its industry. This is the seventh consecutive year that the Company has been recognized on the list.

"Leading Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list in our industry highlights our employees' ongoing dedication, resiliency and innovation in delivering transformative solutions, especially amid the uncertainties of the past year," said Troy Rudd, AECOM's chief executive officer. "Behind our Think and Act Globally strategy, our professionals deliver exceptional quality services and technical expertise for our clients, building on our strong financial performance and creating value for all our stakeholders."

In 2020, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, AECOM delivered for its employees, clients, communities and stockholders resulting in strong financial performance in Fiscal Year 2020 that exceeded guidance on nearly every key financial metric. Its teams mobilized quickly and safely to lead the industry in disaster response and developed innovative digital consulting solutions that increase engagement and streamline processes critical to economic and social recovery. Additionally, as a leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) firm, AECOM continued to partner with clients in advancing sustainable solutions, set its own Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved emissions reductions targets and launched its Thrive with AECOM initiative to further its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations and determined the best-regarded companies by asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The complete World's Most Admired Companies list and details on the methodology can be found on the Fortune website.

About AECOM

AECOM (ACM) - Get Report is the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

