AECOM Leads Industry On The Engineering News Record's 2020 Top 200 Environmental Firms List For The Fifth Year In A Row

AECOM (ACM) - Get Report, the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has ranked #1 in Engineering News Record's (ENR's) 2020 Top 200 Environmental Firms, marking the fifth year in a row that AECOM has topped the global analysis.

"Our clients rely on us to bring the best teams and the industry's most innovative solutions to address their evolving environmental requirements," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. "This has never been truer than it is now as our clients navigate greater uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic and increased emphasis on environmental stewardship, and our digital solutions are enabling seamless delivery and strong client satisfaction."

"This recognition is rooted in the expertise of our team and our ability to deliver specialized solutions to unusual and complex problems," said Frank Sweet, AECOM Americas' environmental business executive vice president. "our innovations continue to lead in diverse areas, including remediation, ecological restoration, and digital tools to advance client and community engagement."

Recent key Environment solutions delivered include:

Remediation: DE-FLUORO™, AECOM's ground-breaking technology that destroys PFAS, toxic compounds that are known as "forever chemicals." This step-change is explained in an in-depth interview featuring AECOM's technical experts. From PFAS to DE-FLUORO™: How We Invented a Process to Break Down the 'Forever Chemical'

Ecological Restoration: AECOM teams in Florida and New York have successfully employed AECOM's algae mitigation process to address those states' critical Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) that have, in some cases, crippled residential and business activities. AECOM's Innovative Algae Harvesting program is a viable and scalable "No Harm Solution" that can physically remove intact algae cells and the nutrients (phosphorus and nitrogen) that fuel algae growth from the water column. The harvesting technology returns clean clarified water back to the environment and provides a consolidated algae biomass product that can be transformed into algae biofuel and feedstock for commercial use.

Digital Tools: AECOM's Digital NEPA Tool is the first-ever of its kind and provides an interactive, web-based environmental impact statement that is fully navigable for stakeholders. AECOM's virtual community meeting platforms allow project permitting activities to move forward, overcoming obstacles that otherwise would take precious stakeholder time. AECOM's digital tools are proprietary, purpose-built, highly interactive, web-based, and elegant in their simplicity and utility. These tools reduce schedules and written pages, improve understanding, and foster better decision-making for improved environmental outcomes.

About AECOM

AECOM (ACM) - Get Report is the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of approximately $13.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

