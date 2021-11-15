AECOM Launches Digital AECOM To Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Journeys And Achieve Better Project Outcomes

AECOM (ACM) - Get AECOM Report, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the launch of Digital AECOM, which combines the Company's global digital-focused consulting services, hosted services products to help clients accelerate their digital journeys and achieve better project outcomes, and digital tools to enhance its delivery of core engineering and design services. The branded offer leverages the strengths of the firm's more than 2,000 integrated digital practitioners globally and proven AECOM technology to connect data, projects, and communities.

"Today's announcement of Digital AECOM reflects our continuing focus on investing to develop differentiated digital solutions for our clients, deepen our relationships and create more ways for AECOM to deliver value added services for clients,'' said Troy Rudd, AECOM's chief executive officer. "Digital AECOM answers our clients' needs for more holistic advisory and program management capabilities in an integrated offering, especially as they pursue increasingly ambitious ESG initiatives that this suite of services is ideally suited to address."

Core Elements of Digital AECOM's Offering

Digital Consulting Services: Digital AECOM's consulting services are delivered by subject matter experts across all regions and markets. These services are focused on assisting asset owner clients make their own digital transformation as they seek to unlock productivity improvements and innovation in their businesses. AECOM's industry-leading knowledge shaped by rich asset management and technical expertise provides a unique and independent perspective of the technology choices facing clients and industry. The Company offers consulting services across four key pillars: digital strategy, digital design and operations, data analytics and artificial intelligence, and digital solutions delivery.

Digital Products: Following several years of investment and successful prototyping, Digital AECOM is launching the first of its global software solutions to market that will augment and reimagine the Company's core design and infrastructure services. Today's launch includes PlanEngage TM, a unique digital tool that streamlines the planning stakeholder engagement process by improving public participation and understanding of the planning process, and PlanSpend TM, which serves as a capital planning platform that helps clients prioritize and manage their most important projects.

"The world has changed over the last two years; flexible working is here to stay and with that comes the need for information to be accessible anywhere and anytime. The ability to connect information and our professionals, to digitize our delivery and to enhance collaboration is unlocking productivity gains for our sector that are long overdue," said Todd Battley, AECOM's chief strategy officer. "The potential for digital technology to accelerate sustainability is immense, from measuring and reducing carbon emissions to monitoring biodiversity and informing more precise policies to improve social equity."

Digital AECOM is a key enabler of AECOM's Sustainable Legacies strategy and demonstrates for clients that progress is possible to deliver a better world. For more information on Digital AECOM's services and products, please visit https://digital.aecom.com.

