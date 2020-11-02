AEC Advisors Completes 10th M&A Transaction In 2020 Advising Hatch, A $1.5 Billion Global AEC Firm In Its Merger With LTK, A $120 Million US Rail & Transit Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC Advisors LLC ( www.aecadvisors.com) initiated the transaction and advised Hatch, a ~$1.5 Billion revenue, global AEC firm in its completed merger with LTK, a $120 Million rail and transit firm. LTK's 450 staff of rail and transit specialists will provide Hatch with a world-renown reputation and strong leadership team upon which it can expand and become a formidable player in the US rail and transportation infrastructure markets.

AEC Advisors completes 10th M&A transaction in 2020

This merger is AEC Advisors' 10 th closed transaction in the AEC industry in 2020, and 8 th transaction since May. A full list of the 18 transactions completed since 2019 is below:

Merger of Hatch with LTK ( October 2020 )

) Sale of Indochine to Tokyu Construction ( October 2020 )

) Divestiture of Cape's fuels business to S&B Infrastructure ( September 2020 )

) Sale of Hart Crowser to Haley & Aldrich ( September 2020 )

) Acquisition of Odell Engineering by Murraysmith ( August 2020 )

) Divestiture of Cardno's Structural Engineering Group (fka Haynes Whaley ) to IMEG ( June 2020 )

) to IMEG ( ) Acquisition of Maser Consulting by Colliers International ( June 2020 )

) Divestiture of HR Gray from Haskell to Anser Advisory ( May 2020 )

) Sale of LNV to Ardurra ( January 2020 )

) Acquisition of DBS & Associates by TTL ( January 2020 )

) Sale of TMIG to TY Lin International ( December 2019 )

) Divestiture of GHD's forensic engineering business to NV5 ( November 2019 )

) Acquisition of Gould Turner Group by Barge Design Solutions ( November 2019 )

) Acquisition of Aqualyze by Murraysmith ( November 2019 )

) Acquisition of Muermann Engineering by MSA Professional Services ( September 2019 )

) Sale of JBS Project Management to CHA ( July 2019 )

) Sale of Wolverton to CHA ( June 2019 )

) Acquisition of Quincy Engineering by Murraysmith ( May 2019 )

About AEC Advisors

AEC Advisors LLC is a leading investment banking and corporate finance advisory firm for executives, owners, and boards of Architecture, Engineering & Consulting ("AEC") firms. Throughout their careers, the four principals have completed over 150 M&A transactions in the AEC industry and have advised over 500 AEC firms on corporate finance issues, including M&A, modeling, stock valuation, KPI benchmarking, and internal ownership transitions. Our goal is to help key decision-makers of AEC firms confidently address financial issues and opportunities, so that they can focus on their clients, projects, and people.

For more information, visit our website: www.aecadvisors.com

Contact: Tyler Albright, talbright@aecadvisors.com

