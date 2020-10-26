AE Industrial Partners Acquires PCI, A Leading Provider Of Cybersecurity, CNO, Cloud, Data Analytics And Enterprise IT Solutions For The Intelligence And Defense Communities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired PCI (or "the Company"), a leading provider of cybersecurity, computer network operations ("CNO"), cloud, systems engineering, enterprise IT, and data analytics to the intelligence and defense communities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of PCI represents AEI's ninth platform investment in AE Industrial Partners Fund II, LP, which closed in 2018 with $1.36 billion in equity commitments, and the thirteenth transaction closed by AEI in 2020. PCI is a unique platform investment for AEI as the firm continues its momentum and recent success in the Defense & Government Services market, and will provide PCI with additional reach into the defense, intelligence, and national security communities.

PCI is a technology-focused company that provides cybersecurity and CNO, cloud engineering and IT infrastructure, data analytics, and system engineering solutions and services. PCI is a trusted advisor to the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and Federal Government, developing leading-edge mission solutions using emerging technologies and proven practices to solve the most complex cybersecurity, cloud, and enterprise IT challenges of its customers. Founded in 2008 by Sean Battle, Don Whitfield, Josh Kinley, and Vance Mitzner, PCI is based in Columbia, Maryland, with additional operations throughout the United States and globally. The Company has been named a best place to work by the Baltimore Sun, selected for the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, and has also been recognized for its commitment to community involvement and engagement.

"PCI is a trusted provider of critical technology services in support of some of the most enduring national security missions across the federal government," said Jeffrey Hart, a Principal at AEI. "Cyber threats faced by the defense and intelligence communities are at an all-time high, and the government can't afford to lag our adversaries in critical technology domains such as cyber and computer network operations, where PCI excels. We believe that PCI, with its full spectrum of solutions and premier relationships, is well-positioned and aligned with the national security community's most strategic priorities. We look forward to working closely with the world-class team at PCI."

"With the backing of AEI, we will have the resources to invest in the technology and talent required to meet the growing needs of our customers," said Sean Battle, CEO of PCI. "AEI knows our sector well, and we are confident that PCI will reach its next level of growth with their guidance, relationships, and partnership."

"We are very excited to partner with Sean and the rest of the PCI team," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AEI. "They have built a great platform in their core intelligence and defense end markets and have a depth of experience supporting customers on missions critical to national security. We look forward to working with PCI and accelerating the growth of the business."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor, and Ernst & Young LLP served as financial advisor to AEI. Miles & Stockbridge P.C. served as legal advisor, and Aronson Capital Partners served as financial advisor to PCI.

About PCIFounded in 2008, PCI is a technology-focused company that provides cybersecurity and CNO, cloud engineering and IT infrastructure, data analytics, and system engineering solutions and services to the federal government and intelligence community. Based in Columbia, Maryland, and with a corporate office and training facility in Lexington, Massachusetts, PCI operates in 14 states and internationally. For more information, please visit https://gopci.com/

About AE Industrial PartnersAE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

CONTACT: Lambert & Co. Jennifer Hurson(845) 507-0571 jhurson@lambert.com Or Caroline Luz203-656-2829 cluz@lambert.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ae-industrial-partners-acquires-pci-a-leading-provider-of-cybersecurity-cno-cloud-data-analytics-and-enterprise-it-solutions-for-the-intelligence-and-defense-communities-301159327.html

SOURCE AE Industrial Partners