AE Industrial Partners Acquires Linkware And Pangiam, Combines The Companies To Create A Full-Service Travel And Security Solutions Technology Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired Linkware, LLC ("Linkware" or the "Company"), a leading provider of custom software solutions and consulting services to federal government organizations, and PRE, LLC d/b/a Pangiam ("Pangiam"), a security and travel consulting services provider. AEI will combine Linkware with Pangiam to form a highly integrated travel solutions technology platform providing a more seamless and secure travel experience. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combined entity will go-to-market in the commercial sphere as Pangiam, while the Company will continue to use the Linkware brand for its best-in-class digital services to government customers. Pangiam will leverage its strong industry experience and relationships, combined with the high-end capabilities of Linkware, to offer a unique, full-service platform serving the critical travel security ecosystem. The combined Company's scale and complementary capabilities will provide significant value to both companies' respective customer bases in the commercial and government markets.

Founded in 2011 and based in Alexandria, Virginia, Linkware provides custom software solutions and consulting services to federal government organizations. Key capabilities include software related to biometrics, facial recognition, deep learning and artificial intelligence used in highly critical national-security applications. Linkware was co-founded by Leo Fthenos, Bobby Paraskevopoulos, Howard Stone, and Vasilios Tzeremes, all of whom will continue to serve as Managing Directors, own a meaningful portion of Pangiam and remain key stakeholders in the new platform. Messrs. Fthenos, Paraskevopoulos, Stone and Tzeremes are excited to partner with Pangiam and AEI given their breadth of experience and the capital they bring to support Linkware's continued growth.

Pangiam, founded by Kevin McAleenan, Patrick Flanagan and Dave Reissfelder, provides security and travel consulting services to commercial customers across a variety of industries. Pangiam offers a fully integrated pre-clearance travel technology architecture to enhance travel security and facilitate a seamless passenger experience.

Pangiam will be led by Kevin McAleenan, Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Pangiam, Mr. McAleenan, an Operating Partner at AEI, served as a law enforcement executive in national command and leadership roles, most recently as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security and Commissioner of U.S. Customs & Border Protection. Mr. Flanagan brings two decades of government and security experience, having served as Acting Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs & Border Protection, as well as serving in key roles at the Transportation Security Administration and the National Security Council.

"Combining Linkware with Pangiam will create a compelling travel and security solutions technology platform with unlimited potential," said Mr. McAleenan. "The combination of our businesses will enable us to offer comprehensive solutions to aviation and security agency stakeholders."

"We share Pangiam's vision to push the boundaries of innovation in the travel and security ecosystem to enable greater opportunities for more secure and seamless travel," said Mr. Fthenos. "With strong support from Pangiam and AEI, we look forward to accelerating our efforts and delivering new capabilities to the market."

"Linkware has been a critical resource to its customers in supporting mission imperative projects with strong recurring performance and a highly technical staff," said Kirk Konert, a Partner at AEI "Now, as part of a broader technology platform in Pangiam, Linkware will have the demonstrated innovation to address the growing demand for seamless travel and security solutions."

"Both government and commercial customers are seeking state-of-the art solutions to make travel safer and more streamlined," said Bryan McElwee, a Principal at AEI. "We believe the combined company will meet the needs of all customers with comprehensive offerings."

About PangiamPangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionizing the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land border crossings through the use of emerging technologies. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of collective experience at senior levels of the U.S. Government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges facing governments and industry leaders around the world. To learn more, please visit https://pangiam.com.

About LinkwareLinkware is an information technology consulting firm specializing in the delivery of customized software solutions to federal government and commercial customers. With over 15 years of experience helping the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs & Border Protection in the development, maintenance and operations of software applications, Linkware specializes in cloud, web, mobile, containerization, microservice architectures, biometrics, DevOps, UI / UX, CI / CD, machine learning and continuous performance monitoring. Linkware also has subject matter expertise in biometrics, national security, intelligence reporting, border protection, immigration, law enforcement and passenger facilitation workflows. For more information, please visit http://linkwaregroup.com.

About AE Industrial PartnersAE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

