Adwerx Moves To Flexible Work Arrangement In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwerx , a leading provider of hyperlocal, personalized, and custom automated advertising services, and honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies four years in a row, announces that it will provide a flexible work arrangement for employees moving forward. Adwerx employees will be given the option to work from anywhere or come to the home office in Durham on a flexible schedule once the office is re-opened.

Adwerx employees will be given the option to work anywhere or come to the home office in Durham on a flexible schedule.

Beginning operations in 2013, Adwerx was founded with the concept of leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes through scalable, automated digital advertising. The company's role as a leading technology company was established in 2017 after launching its Advertising Automation Platform, originally designed to serve the needs of the real estate industry through automated ads for new home listings.

Building off its tremendous success in real estate, Adwerx set sights on the mortgage, financial services, and franchise verticals. Now just three years later, Adwerx is working with 25% of top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., and has developed a full service, hyperlocal, custom targeted solution that provides brand-locked advertising across social media, streaming TV, and top websites.

When the pandemic hit, the leadership team at Adwerx acted quickly to devise a plan that kept their teams productive, and the company's revered culture intact. Understanding that employee productivity and satisfaction is fundamental to business success, the company demonstrated compassion for its employees through every unique situation the new work-from-home environment created. This included implementing flexible work hours for working parents, virtual happy hours and other team bonding activities to foster togetherness, and a stipend to improve the at-home office.

"We have an amazing collection of top talent that supports our company every day, and I am proud to lead and support this group of hard-working, innovative individuals," said Jed Carlson, CEO at Adwerx. "Their perseverance and commitment over these past seven months is nothing short of extraordinary, and their unwavering commitment to our growth is the driving force behind our ability to thrive in what is certainly going to be a changed world after this crisis."

In addition, the leadership team realized that the work environment after the pandemic cannot and will not look the same as the one before it. Therefore, Adwerx will let employees work from home permanently, wherever home may be. Adwerx's movement to a "location flexible" workplace means some employees will return to the office, some will choose to remain remote officially, and some will split their time between both. This decision honors the company's dedication to its team and to embracing growth, one of the company's core values, allowing more freedom for employees to work however best fits their individual needs and lifestyle.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the future of work, and challenged all of us to think of new ways to support our team," Carlson continued. "We will offer our employees as much flexibility as possible to support their workstyle and family needs, while balancing the needs of our business and living out our company's core values."

Currently, all employees are working from home until at least April 2021. Those who do choose to move to an entirely remote setup will have the option to relocate anywhere within the U.S.

Adwerx continues to grow in every facet of the business, from its product portfolio to its entrepreneurial-spirited team, and will continue to embrace opportunities to further its position as an able force in the digital advertising industry.

Adwerx is currently hiring for positions in sales, marketing, engineering, account management and senior leadership. To join our team of dynamic self-starters, visit our careers page at adwerx.com/careers .

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Adwerx customers are able to deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps, while driving growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adwerx-moves-to-flexible-work-arrangement-in-response-to-covid-19-pandemic-301155059.html

SOURCE Adwerx