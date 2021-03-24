Advocate Named Apptio's 'Enterprise Partner Of The Year' For The Second Year In A Row

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as the 2020 Enterprise Partner of the Year by Apptio, Inc.

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as the 2020 Enterprise Partner of the Year by Apptio, Inc., leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, optimize, and plan technology spend. The award recognizes Advocate's role delivering transformational business outcomes and client success by leveraging Apptio's Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions.

"Our thriving partner community encompasses some of the most transformative companies, resellers and consulting agencies in the world," said Dave Scholtz, Vice President of Global Partner Strategy and Operations at Apptio. "Among them, Advocate embodies the agility and inventiveness we value in a partner and has earned this recognition for driving business and technology transformations powered by Apptio solutions. Advocate is an established leader in changing the way our mutual customers effectively manage the business of technology with sound IT financial management principles through the Technology Business Management and FinOps frameworks."

"We're proud to receive the Enterprise Partner of the Year award from Apptio. Having earned this award two years in a row, reaffirms our position as the premier TBM services company. Apptio has been a valuable partner on this journey. We look forward to working together towards even greater future success," said Tim Wise, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Advocate.

"Our TBM services empower CIOs to make smarter technology investments. They satisfy a range of needs from designing new TBM programs to helping mature clients advance their TBM journey," said Scott Fogle, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Advocate. "Plus, our industry-leading TBM-as-a-Service program leverages automation and deep process expertise to accelerate their efforts."

Apptio's global network of partners include more than 200 leading technology companies, systems integrators, solution providers, and consulting and advisory firms. These awards recognize global partners demonstrating growth and innovation through the advisory and ongoing management services they provide, as well as their strategic integration with Apptio to deliver industry-leading solutions for customers with joint go-to-market initiatives.

About AdvocateAdvocate is the "Premier TBM Services Company" within the IT financial management industry. It works with smart companies and experts in their fields to transform technology investments. Advocate leverages its TBM framework to help all enterprise leaders measure ROI in terms of business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.advocateinsiders.com.

