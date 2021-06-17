Advocate And Author Anita Hill To Present Closing Keynote At OverDrive's Digipalooza '21

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading digital book and media supplier to libraries and schools worldwide, proudly announces that professor and social justice leader Anita Hill will present the closing keynote at Digipalooza '21,...

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading digital book and media supplier to libraries and schools worldwide, proudly announces that professor and social justice leader Anita Hill will present the closing keynote at Digipalooza '21, August 3-5, 2021. Digipalooza is the leading conference for public, school, academic and corporate librarians sharing best practices for serving communities of readers with digital books and media.

Born, raised and educated in Oklahoma, Anita Hill is recognized as one of the most important voices and advocates on issues of racial and gender equality for the past 30 years. She is the author of award-winning books and her life and work are the subject of numerous films, documentaries and academic studies. These works cover her career as an attorney, her time at the Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as well as her experience from academic law and social justice teaching positions.

For the closing keynote at Digipalooza '21, Professor Hill will preview her new book, Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence , scheduled for release in September 2021. Heralded as "a new manifesto about the origins and course of gender violence in our society," the book serves as "a combination of memoir, personal accounts, law, and social analysis, and a powerful call to arms from one of our most prominent and poised survivors."

"I am very honored and humbled to be interviewing Anita Hill. Professor Hill's life dedicated to 'Truth to Power' demonstrates her immense courage and clarity of purpose as a north star for those pursuing justice and equality for all," said Steve Potash, founder and CEO of OverDrive. "Her voice and perspective on current challenges and opportunities to heal communities will be a special event for all participating at Digipalooza."

Since 2006, Digipalooza has been the leading industry event bringing together a global community of librarians, educators, publishers and technologists sharing insights, trends and best practices for expanding access to digital content for all communities and readers. Digipalooza '21 will be held as a virtual three half-day online event featuring programming and networking opportunities throughout.

In addition to Anita Hill and day 1 keynote Dr. Carla Hayden, experts from U.S. and international schools and public, academic and corporate libraries will present data, trends and insights at Digipalooza '21. Panelists will share how data-driven decisions are shaping their planning and budgets in support of their mission to maximize the number of readers served and ROI of service delivery. This year Digipalooza is expanding to provide full tracks for K-12 educators as well as academic and corporate librarians.

Digipalooza '21 sessions include:

Equity Challenges Across All Markets

The Library's Role in Bridging the Digital Divide to Ensure Access to All

Publisher Advocacy Campaigns That Matter

Community Reading Programs, Digital Books Clubs and More

Scaling Up Your Digital Catalog Using New Content Access Models

Actionable Data and Intelligence from Your Digital Catalogs

Publisher Showcase for the Fall and Back to School

To learn more about and register for Digipalooza '21, visit https://digipalooza.com/.

