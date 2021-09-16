Advocacy Through Texas Beer - Farm Ale Brewing Co. Official Launch At Eola School

Eola School Restaurant and Brewery is now home of TX FAB, crafting beer supporting farmers.

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After fifteen years open former Eola School Restaurant and Brewery closed during last year's pandemic crisis, allowing for a new owner to take over. The registered Texas landmark underwent comprehensive renovations and is now open as Farm Ale Brewing Co. A launch party is set to take place on Oct. 9, 2021 at noon.

The free celebration will showcase the school's iconic, historical features, brewery and restaurant, and promote Texas beer for a good cause. Notably, the school serves as one of Texas' first original brewpubs.

New Owner Jason Cook, recently announced Farm Ale Brewing Co. will donate 1.5% of all brewery and retail proceeds back to farmers. San Angelo-based KLST was there reporting live.

Craft beer enthusiasts, foodies, farmers and proud Texans are invited to join the wholesome event, complete with:

Tastings

Interactive Tours

Delicious Food

Giveaways

Entertainment for the Whole Family

COVID Precautions Accommodated

There will be additional opportunities for supporters to learn and donate through the TX FAB for a Good Cause fund, where 100% of contributions go to local farmers and farmers in need.

"TX FAB is the experience of Farm Ale Brewing Co. (and our brand acronym) promoting community, honoring Texas heritage, and giving back to farmers who make everything possible," said Cook.

Currently partnering with Fuch's Family Farm, TX FAB plans to expand farming partnerships across the state and nationwide through local co-ops.

You can find Farm Ale Brewing beer at select retail locations in Austin, San Antonio, San Angelo, and the Big Bend area, with other places expected to roll out soon.

Open Fri. - Sun. Farm Ale Brewing Co. offers lunch and dinner, live music, games and a spacious school property that's dog and kid friendly, at 12137 FM381, Eola, TX 76937.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tx-fab-official-west-texas-launch-party-of-farm-ale-brewing-co-registration-169904818887

ABOUT:

Farm Ale Brewing Co. is one of Texas' first original brewpubs open since 2006. Located inside Landmark Eola School, TX FAB is an experience that promotes family, community and through the enjoyment of Texas beer, gives back to American Farmers and farmers in need. 1.5% of brewery and retail proceeds are donated.

Learn more: https://www.farmalebrewingco.com/

SOURCE Farm Ale Brewing Co.