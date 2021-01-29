Advisory - Testing Confirms Bio Life Hand Sanitizer Poses Health Risks; Products Recalled Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Bio Life hand sanitizer by Bio Life Sciences Corp. / 10932540 Canada Inc. ( Bio Life )

hand sanitizer by Bio Life Sciences Corp. / 10932540 Canada Inc. ( ) Issue: Testing confirmed that Bio Life hand sanitizer contains methanol, which may cause serious health issues. It also does not contain enough ethanol to be an effective sanitizer. The company recalled all lots of this product in November 2020 .

Testing confirmed that hand sanitizer contains methanol, which may cause serious health issues. It also does not contain enough ethanol to be an effective sanitizer. The company recalled all lots of this product in . What to do:If you have purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Consult your healthcare provider if you have used this product and have health concerns. Keep all hand sanitizers out of the reach of children. If swallowed, call a poison control centre or seek medical help immediately. Report any adverse health events or product complaints to Health Canada.

UPDATE: January 29, 2021Health Canada testing confirmed that Bio Life hand sanitizer by Bio Life Sciences Corp. / 10932540 Canada Inc. ( Bio Life) contains methanol, which may cause serious health issues, especially if ingested. Testing also showed that it does not contain enough ethanol to be an effective sanitizer. At the direction of Health Canada, Bio Life recalled all lots of Bio Life hand sanitizer in November 2020 due to suspected methanol. Given the confirmed health risk, Health Canada is reminding Canadians to stop using this product if they have it.

Bio Life recalled another hand sanitizer, Daily Shield, in October 2020 because of the presence of methanol and insufficient ethanol (see Oct. 28, 2020, advisory, below). The Bio Life and Daily Shield products were sold at retail stores across Canada.

Since the Oct. 28, 2020, advisory, Health Canada has revoked the company's COVID-19 site licence, which means that Bio Life is no longer authorized to manufacture, package, label or import hand sanitizer products in Canada. Additionally, all of Bio Life's product licences have been discontinued, which means the products can no longer be sold in Canada.

The Department continues to monitor the situation and will keep Canadians informed.

Health Canada maintains a hand sanitizer recall webpage that Canadians are encouraged to check regularly for updates on these and other recalled hand sanitizers.

