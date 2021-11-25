Advisory - Health Canada Warns That Products Sold By Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation In Toronto, ON, May Pose Serious Health Risks

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary Product: Unauthorized Ayurvedic medicinal products sold by Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation in Toronto, ON Issue: Health Canada received a report of heavy metal poisoning following use of products...

Product: Unauthorized Ayurvedic medicinal products sold by Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation in Toronto, ON

Issue: Health Canada received a report of heavy metal poisoning following use of products obtained from this clinic. Product testing confirmed high levels of lead and mercury, which may pose serious health risks.

What to do: Stop using products sold by this clinic. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

IssueHealth Canada is warning consumers that Ayurvedic medicinal products sold by Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation located in Toronto, ON (2900 Markham Rd, Unit L13 in Majestic City Mall) are unauthorized and may pose serious health risks. This includes products purchased at the clinic, or ordered by the clinic from its supplier and shipped directly to customers.

Health Canada seized products from the clinic after Public Health Ontario notified the Department of a case of lead poisoning following the use of products obtained from the clinic. Laboratory testing, facilitated by Public Health Ontario, identified high levels of lead and mercury in products the patient had been taking.

Lead and mercury are heavy metals that may pose serious health risks when consumed in excessive amounts, as they can accumulate in vital organs of the body. Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women are most susceptible to the toxic effects. Lead effects include abdominal pain, anemia, changes in blood pressure, reproductive disorders such as miscarriage, weakness, concentration problems, weight loss, insomnia, dizziness, and kidney and brain damage. Mercury effects include irritability, tremors, memory loss, insomnia, concentration problems, and kidney and brain damage.

Ayurvedic medicinal products are used in traditional South Asian healing practice and are often imported. Improper manufacturing processes may result in dangerously high levels of heavy metals in the final products. Health Canada reminds consumers who choose to use Ayurvedic medicinal products to only select those authorised for sale in Canada. These products will have a Natural Product Number (NPN) on the label.

The products seized by Health Canada were packaged in clear plastic containers with handwritten labels and may have been distributed to patients in resealable plastic bags. These products are not authorized for sale by Health Canada, which means they have not been evaluated for safety, effectiveness and quality. Selling unauthorized health products is illegal in Canada.

Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation was also found to be operating without a Health Canada site license. A site licence is required for a company to manufacture, package, label or import natural health products (including Ayurvedic medicinal products) for sale in Canada. A site licence reflects that a company has demonstrated that they follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), a standard that helps to ensure the quality of health products sold to Canadians.

At Health Canada's direction, the clinic stopped importing and selling unauthorized Ayurvedic products, including products shipped directly to consumers from foreign suppliers. Health Canada is testing seized products and is continuing to work with Public Health Ontario and Toronto Public Health. The Department will inform Canadians as needed, should any new health risks be identified.

Affected productsAll Ayurvedic medicinal products sold by Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation in Toronto, ON (2900 Markham Rd, Unit L13 in Majestic City Mall). This includes products ordered by the clinic from a supplier and shipped directly to customers.

What you should do

Stop using Ayurvedic medicinal products sold by this clinic. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

