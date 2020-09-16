AdvisorShares Announces Partnership With CB1 Capital Management On US Cannabis Initiatives

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with CB1 Capital Management LLC, a New York-based investment management firm that specializes in health and wellness advancements through cannabinoids. CB1 Capital invests in companies that work within the supply chain of cannabinoid-based wellness solutions, products and therapies that have consumer or commercial use-cases. As a strategic partner to AdvisorShares, CB1 Capital will provide research on U.S. cannabis companies, collaborate on education and philanthropic initiatives, and serve as a public advocate on the vast benefits of cannabis innovation.

AdvisorShares recently announced the launch of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (Ticker: MSOS), which is the first U.S.-listed active ETF to deliver exposure dedicated solely to American cannabis companies, including multi-state operators (MSOs). MSOs are U.S. companies directly involved in the legal production and distribution of cannabis in states where approved. MSOS became AdvisorShares second dedicated cannabis investment strategy alongside the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO), which invests in both domestic and foreign cannabis equity securities.

"We're pleased to form this partnership with CB1 Capital and harness their tremendous knowledge, resources and industry expertise," said Noah Hamman, chief executive officer of AdvisorShares. "We believe our complementary missions of elevating awareness and education will benefit not only our ETF shareholders but all investors seeking to gain a better understanding of the immense capabilities and upside potential of the U.S. cannabis market."

Todd Harrison, chief investment officer of CB1 Capital Management, said, "We support AdvisorShares mission to democratize the U.S. cannabis marketplace and look forward to working with their team to help develop and support initiatives aimed to inform and educate investors."

About the CB1 Capital companies

Based in Port Washington, New York, the CB1 Capital companies specialize in companies that work within the supply chain of cannabinoid-based wellness solutions, products and therapies that have consumer or commercial use-cases. CB1 Capital Advisors is the group's consulting and advisory arm and CB1 Capital Management is the group's investment management business that invests in securities of select companies in the cannabinoid-wellness space. Nothing contained in this release is intended as a solicitation to invest.

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and Facebook for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.advisorshares.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

The Fund is subject to a number of risks that may affect the value of its shares. This section provides additional information about the Fund's principal risks. The degree to which a risk applies to the Fund varies according to its investment allocation. Each investor should review the complete description of the principal risks before investing in the Fund. As with investing in other securities whose prices increase and decrease in market value, you may lose money by investing in the Fund.

Cannabis-Related Company Risk . Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage. Cannabis-related companies may also be required to secure permits and authorizations from government agencies to cultivate or research marijuana. In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times.

