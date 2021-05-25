Advisors Preferred Reports Record Growth With Five New Mutual Funds, Addition Of New Subadvisor

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Preferred, an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds, announced record growth with the addition of five new funds and a new subadvisor, Beaumont Capital Management (BCM). The firm's assets under management total approximately $2.9 billion, an increase of over $2 billion or 294% year over year.

"Our robust growth and success have been reinforced by the confidence shown by our subadvisors in partnering and growing with us. For investment advisors, mutual funds constitute significant undertakings in terms of time, structure, costs, marketing, distribution and platform access, as well as regulatory requirements. The services we provide are designed to take the burden off the investment manager so they can concentrate on their investment strategy," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, Advisors Preferred president.

Mutual funds offered on the Advisors Preferred platform comprise primarily actively-managed strategies intended to help investors manage risk and market volatility. Advisors Preferred assists with product consultation, market intelligence, platform access, sales reporting, compliance services and advanced trading, Ayers-Rigsby said.

The firm is working with BCM on the launch of its inaugural mutual fund, the BCM Decathlon Moderate Fund (DECIX/DECMX). The first mutual fund in BCM's Decathlon family, it is managed in a similar way to the firm's successful Global Multi-Asset Decathlon Moderate Tactics separately-managed account (SMA) which has a 9-year track. This opportunistic fund is a Global Tactical Asset Allocation (GTAA) strategy that uses a predictive, quantitative approach focused on maximizing alpha within a targeted volatility range or risk budget.

"We chose Advisors Preferred to launch our first fund because of the distribution package they offered and the ease of their process. Their expert team handled everything that was required and worked closely with us for a smooth fund debut," said David Haviland, BCM managing partner and lead portfolio manager.

Flexible Plan Investments (FPI), subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, introduced three new funds to its Quantified funds family offered on the Advisors Preferred platform. The Quantified Family of Funds is a series of actively managed funds that employ dynamic, risk management strategies to adjust to market environments. The three new Quantified funds are Rising Dividend Tactical (QRDTX), Government Income Tactical (QGITX) and Tactical Sectors (QTSSX).

"Flexible Plan has worked with Advisors Preferred for several years and the firm is integral to our fund operations. Through the years, Advisors Preferred has been a trusted partner dedicated to the growth and success of our funds and we have built on that relationship," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of Flexible Plan and one of the Quantified Funds' portfolio managers.

Advisors Preferred subadvisor Spectrum Financial also launched a new fund, the Spectrum Unconstrained Fund (SUNBX). With a mix of technical and fundamental analysis, the Spectrum family of funds offers strategies that seek to mitigate risk while capturing steady returns. The Spectrum Unconstrained Fund employs a flexible investment approach to seek total return from capital appreciation and income from interest on debt securities and dividends on preferred stocks, while seeking to avoid downside volatility.

"The assistance that Advisors Preferred provides is instrumental to Spectrum and our funds. It is a strong and invaluable collaboration that we look forward to continuing into the future," said Ralph Doudera, Spectrum Financial lead portfolio manager.

"We are proud to be working with such a prestigious team of investment managers and very gratified they have opted to expand on our platform. We enhance our services on an ongoing basis to facilitate the mutual fund process for advisors," said Brian Humphrey, Advisors Preferred director of distribution.

About Advisors Preferred LLCAdvisors Preferred ( www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

