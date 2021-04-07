Advisors Living Expands Residential Brokerage Throughout Massachusetts

BOSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Living, a full-service residential brokerage and advisory firm, announced today that it has engaged Merit McIntyre as the CEO of its growing brokerage business. Mr. McIntyre will work alongside Janice Dumont, CEO of New Development Sales & Marketing, as they collaborate and scale an unprecedented premium business to serve residential brokerage and new home development sales and marketing throughout Massachusetts and beyond. "Advisors Living is a distinct residential brand and with Merit leading residential brokerage, our footprint and unique brand is unmatched in the marketplace," said Ms. Dumont.

Merit McIntyre is a Harvard grad and was president of Coldwell Banker New England, where he managed over 4,000 Agents and 90 Offices. Mr. McIntyre left the number one residential real estate brokerage in the United States and has joined the number one independent real estate brokerage in Massachusetts. Merit's workplace mission is to have a positive impact on as many lives as possible. "I'm honored to join a premium brand name and look forward to growing Advisors Living throughout the state and beyond. Our unique model is to utilize a percentage of every transaction to reinvest in our agents and perpetually regenerate leads." Mr. McIntyre continued, "The agent is at the center of every transaction. I believe that if you treat agents with white glove service, that treatment will be forwarded to our customers."

Together, Dumont and McIntyre will propel Advisors Living as the new development sales and marketing and agent centric independent industry leading real estate brokerage firm delivering an unprecedented offering in the marketplace. The unique model includes a steadfast commitment to tech and data in order to deliver the best-in-class tools for agents - which include exceptional brand automation, dynamic data, and predictive analytics. Agents will additionally receive Boston based, in-house support and exceptional marketing to further enhance and accelerate their success.

Company founder Jason S. Weissman said, "We have been selling homes for twenty years. Our comprehensive platform has advised on over $10 billion of properties throughout Massachusetts. I'm excited to partner with Merit and Janice to further scale Advisors Living across the state and beyond."

Advisors Living has been headquartered in Back Bay for twenty years. The full-service brokerage firm will continue to advise clients throughout Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit advisorsliving.com.

