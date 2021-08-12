Advisor Group Welcomes Ohio-based Financial Advisor Neal Watson

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Neal Watson, an independent financial advisor based in Marietta, Ohio, who oversees $110 million in total client assets.

Mr. Watson is joining Advisor Group through Arbor Point Advisors, a registered investment adviser (RIA) and subsidiary of Advisor Group network member firm Securities America. He has affiliated as an investment advisory representative (IAR). Mr. Watson is joining Parkersburg, W.Va.-based advisory practice Commonwealth Financial Services, an Arbor Point branch office, doing business under the Commonwealth brand.

Mr. Watson was previously affiliated with Securities America from 1996 until 2004.

Jim Nagengast, CEO and President of Securities America, said, "We welcome Neal Watson, an advisor with a stellar track record of client service and business growth. In addition to creating powerful growth opportunities for his book of business, Neal's decision to join us as an investment advisory representative serves as validation that Advisor Group, Securities America and Arbor Point continue to lead the industry in supporting the full range of business models across the independent advisory profession and the unique needs of each. As we always have, we stand ready to support financial advisors in their efforts to reach their full potential."

Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC and Woodbury Financial Services Inc.

The announcement extends Advisor Group's strong momentum thus far in 2021. Through the end of July, the firm brought $8.2 billion in assets under administration to its platform, versus $6.9 billion for the same period in 2020 (a year-over-year increase of approximately 19%). It also brought in $3.2 billion in assets under management, versus $2.1 billion in the prior year period (a YOY increase of 52%).

Prior to joining Advisor Group, Arbor Point and Commonwealth Financial Services, Mr. Watson operated an independent RIA firm called Fleming Watson Financial Advisors, which was co-founded by his father in 1986. Mr. Watson joined the practice in 1996 and in 2016 transitioned it into a pure RIA, serving only fee-based accounts.

Mr. Watson said, "In Advisor Group, Arbor Point, and Commonwealth Financial Services, I have gained a set of strategic partners whose goals align flawlessly around my success as a financial advisor. Together, they offer a powerful combination of infrastructure, technology, support services and expertise that I can leverage to take my client-service capabilities to the next level. I'm excited for what the future will bring as I take the next step in my career."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "I offer my congratulations to Arbor Point Advisors and Commonwealth Financial Services for bringing aboard a successful financial advisor of Neal Watson's caliber. The landscape of the independent wealth management industry is always evolving, and as a network of firms that spans the country, we are continually making strategic investments to help the thousands of financial advisors we support operate their businesses - whichever model they choose - as efficiently as possible while further accelerating their growth. We're in their corner, now and in the future."

About Securities America Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 3,200 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

