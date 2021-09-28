Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Three Wealth Management Practices With Combined $498 Million In Total Client Assets

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful inclusion into its network of three independent wealth management practices that collectively oversee $498 million in client assets.

The three practices are joining Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm SagePoint Financial and one of SagePoint's fastest-growing hybrid RIAs, Las Vegas-based The AmeriFlex Group ®. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "We are pleased to welcome these outstanding financial advisors to the SagePoint family. Each has already built a track record of exceptional client service and business growth, and we look forward to helping them leverage the powerful business coaching tools, practice management support and flexible technology solutions of SagePoint and Advisor Group to empower them to accelerate their growth even further."

The three practices are:

CURO Financial: A La Jolla, Calif. -based practice with $169 million in total client assets that is led by Founder and President James Lingelbach , CFP ® and also includes financial planner Ciano Villaquiran , CFP ®. The advisors chose The AmeriFlex Group ®, SagePoint and Advisor Group for their robust financial planning capabilities and business growth services.

A -based practice with in total client assets that is led by Founder and President , CFP ® and also includes financial planner , CFP ®. The advisors chose The AmeriFlex Group ®, SagePoint and Advisor Group for their robust financial planning capabilities and business growth services. Pajak Financial Services: A solo wealth management practice led by financial advisor Laura Harger Pajak that is based in Sacramento, Calif. and oversees $200 million in total client assets. Ms. Pajak transitioned to The AmeriFlex Group ®, SagePoint and Advisor Group to find a larger community of women advisors, as well as for their strong succession planning capabilities. Advisor Group was recently recognized for having the ninth largest network of women financial advisors as a percentage of producing advisors.

A solo wealth management practice led by financial advisor that is based in and oversees in total client assets. Ms. Pajak transitioned to The AmeriFlex Group ®, SagePoint and Advisor Group to find a larger community of women advisors, as well as for their strong succession planning capabilities. Advisor Group was recently recognized for having the ninth largest network of women financial advisors as a percentage of producing advisors. Peak Financial Solutions: A solo practice led by CEO Michael Keeler that is based in Las Vegas with $129 million in assets. Mr. Keeler joined The AmeriFlex Group ®, SagePoint and Advisor Group for their enhanced support services, sophisticated technology solutions and the greater sense of community he found with each of them.

All three are hybrid practices that have affiliated as registered representatives of SagePoint and as investment advisory representatives (IARs) of The AmeriFlex Group ®.

Thomas Goodson, CEO of The AmeriFlex Group ®, said, "As I speak with advisors across the wealth management industry, the common thread in our conversations is the desire to serve clients better and with greater efficiency. These four advisors are firmly dedicated to the continual pursuit of those goals, and The AmeriFlex Group ®, SagePoint and Advisor Group are pleased to have the opportunity to help them further strengthen their client service capabilities and take their growth trajectory to the next level."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "We congratulate Desiree Sii and Tom Goodson for their success in bringing aboard these exceptional financial advisors. The path to advisor growth and success is a team effort, and with the combined resources of Advisor Group, SagePoint and The AmeriFlex Group ®, I have no doubt that all these wealth management practices will reach new heights. As always, we are in their corner and will support them in all their efforts to grow their businesses."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,300 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

