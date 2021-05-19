Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Spokane, Wash-Based Wealth Management Firm With $168 Million In Total Client Assets

PHOENIX, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Azose Johnson & Associates. The Spokane, Washington-based firm, which includes three financial professionals, oversees $168 million in total client assets.

Azose Johnson & Associates has joined Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm Royal Alliance Associates (RAA). Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Partners Maynard M. Azose and Amanda K. Johnson, along with financial professional Nick R. Fuller, support clients throughout the Spokane region and beyond with comprehensive financial, retirement and estate planning, investment management, educational funding and social security analysis.

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, "We are excited to welcome this high-energy group of financial professionals to the Advisor Group and Royal Alliance family. With their entrepreneurial approach and strong track record of providing impeccable service to their clients and community, Azose Johnson & Associates is exactly the type of firm we excel in supporting. We look forward to working with them to further accelerate their growth."

Azose Johnson & Associates was founded by 30-year industry veteran Jill A. Ruser, who partnered with Mr. Azose as part of her succession strategy before retiring in 2020. Mr. Azose now leads the firm along with Mrs. Johnson, who joined the firm in 2018 and serves as its Head of Operations.

Maynard Azose said, "After extensive consideration of all the options available to us, it was clear that Royal Alliance and Advisor Group offered the combination of best-in-class technology, innovative tools and programs and in-depth consulting services we needed to further strengthen our ability to support our clients and help them achieve their financial goals. We are very pleased to enter into this new partnership, and we look forward to everything that we, Advisor Group and Royal Alliance will accomplish together."

Amanda K. Johnson added, "The day-to-day operational support and back-office tools that Royal Alliance and Advisor Group provide made the decision to affiliate with Dmitry and his team easy. Their suite of solutions will enable us to spend more time engaging with our clients and growing our business. Just as importantly, we could tell right away that Advisor Group and Royal Alliance would be a perfect fit for our firm's culture."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group family, I am pleased to welcome Maynard, Amanda and their team to Royal Alliance. I also congratulate Dmitry and his team for bringing such a talented group of professionals to Royal Alliance. Financial professionals searching for maximum flexibility, innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology are choosing Advisor Group, not only for the powerful platform we offer, but because of our strong commitment to standing in their corner as they work to guide their clients and grow their businesses."

About Royal Alliance AssociatesRoyal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor GroupAdvisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

