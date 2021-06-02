Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Compass Wealth Solutions, Wealth Management Practice With $221 Million In Client Assets

PHOENIX, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Compass Wealth Solutions, an Indiana-based wealth management practice with three financial professionals that oversees $221 million in total client assets.

Compass Wealth Solutions joins Advisor Group through its network member firm Woodbury Financial Services. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, SagePoint Financial and Triad Advisors.

Led by President and CEO Annette Alexander, a 21-year veteran of the wealth management industry, Compass Wealth Solutions also includes Wealth Advisor Tamra Kaufman and Registered Portfolio Design Director Brandon Mock, both of whom are licensed financial professionals, as well as Executive Service Director Paula Sibery and Client Service Associate Dylan Franks. The Portland, Ind.-based practice offers a range of wealth management services, including estate and retirement planning, education planning, insurance planning and tax planning.

Rick Fergesen, President and CEO of Woodbury Financial, said, "We are truly excited about bringing aboard Annette and her team of outstanding professionals. With their excellent track record of building strong, trusted relationships with clients, they embody the best that independent financial advisors can offer. We look forward to working with them closely to help them grow to their fullest potential."

Ms. Alexander said that she and her team were attracted to Woodbury Financial and Advisor Group for their robust succession planning, digital marketing, cybersecurity and business coaching services, as well as Advisor Group's sophisticated technology platform.

She added, "Having run a thriving independent wealth management practice for more than 20 years, I know the importance of having great partners to support us as we strive to serve our clients better and grow our business. Woodbury Financial and Advisor Group meet and exceed all of our criteria when it comes to providing financial professionals the tools, platforms, services and guidance we need to truly thrive."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network of firms, we congratulate Rick Fergesen and his team on the successful recruitment of Compass Wealth Solutions. These are exactly the sort of highly motivated, service-oriented professionals we enjoy collaborating with, and we are excited by the prospect of working shoulder-to-shoulder with them, now and for years to come. As always, we are in our financial professionals' corner, and we relish the opportunity to foster their success."

About Woodbury Financial Services

Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and is a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Woodbury Financial has nearly 1,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Oakdale, MN. Woodbury employs a client-driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.joinwoodbury.com/.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris ClemensHaven Tower Group jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com 424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor-group-successfully-recruits-compass-wealth-solutions-wealth-management-practice-with-221-million-in-client-assets-301303635.html

SOURCE Advisor Group