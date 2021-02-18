Advisor Group's Premier Trust Expands Business Development And Trust Administration Teams To Support Surge In Demand For Sophisticated, Financial Advisor-Friendly Trust Solutions

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Trust, Inc., in its trustee capacity for sophisticated trust services for High-Net-Worth (HNW) clients, today announced it will expand its business development team and number of trust officers and administrators in response to surging demand for intergenerational asset protection and personal trust services. These moves will enhance service to the financial professionals across the wealth management space who are exploring trust services for their clients. Premier Trust is a subsidiary of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms.

Last year, Premier Trust's account originations increased by 39%. The company facilitated nine times as many clients in December 2020 than in the same month in 2019, as clients opened 450 new trusts in the last month of the year. This demand was primarily due to anticipated changes to federal tax codes and expected shifts in regulatory priorities under the Biden Administration that may affect intergenerational wealth planning.

Mark Dreschler, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Premier Trust, said, "Our growth as a provider of trust services for HNW individuals, families and their financial advisors is predicated on a conflict-free approach to finding the right solution for each client situation. As changes in wealth management regulation and tax policy continue to drive a surge in demand for our services, Premier Trust's goal is to provide financial advisors and attorneys around the country with the exceptional level of service that established our leadership in this industry over the past 20 years."

Advisor Group President, Products & Platforms Matthew Schlueter said, "By focusing solely on the administration of trusts versus competing against financial advisors for asset management or wealth management services, Premier Trust provides incredible value to financial advisors throughout the wealth management space. Premier Trust, as an 'advisor friendly trustee,' assists financial professionals to better understand this vital tool as part of their clients' long-term planning."

Allison Pratt, EVP National Sales & Consulting at Advisor Group, added, "Asset management is becoming commoditized. Our financial professionals continue to expand the set of services they provide to their clients to create more comprehensive, advice-centered businesses. The ability to leverage a firm like Premier Trust as an extension of Advisor Group's advanced sales support is a game changer for us."

About Premier Trust, Inc. Premier Trust is a Nevada chartered trust company providing independent administrative trustee services to clients across the nation seeking to benefit from Nevada's favorable trust, corporate, asset protection and tax laws. Premier Trust administers trusts, and does not manage investments or provide legal advice. For more information, please visit https://premiertrust.com/.

About Advisor GroupAdvisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

