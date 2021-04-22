Advisor Group Launches Innovative Business Growth And Next Gen Advisor Programs At Fifth Annual Wealth Management Symposium

PHOENIX, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the enterprise-wide rollout of two innovative programs for enhancing growth for its affiliated financial advisors - with an emphasis on advisory business - as part of the firm's fifth annual Wealth Management Symposium (WMS). Additionally, the firm announced that Philip Blancato has been named Chief Market Strategist for all of Advisor Group, in addition to his ongoing role as President and CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management.

The firm's annual Wealth Management Symposium brings together Advisor Group's fastest growing wealth management professionals to explore best practices and products in the areas of financial planning, investment solutions, protection, asset management, and employer retirement plans, among others.

Jamie Price, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advisor Group, said, "Today's wealth management professionals are balancing an evolving regulatory environment, rising client expectations, and unpredictable markets. Advisor Group is investing strategically in the tools and platforms these professionals need to navigate these changes while expanding their advisory-focused relationships with clients."

The impact of Advisor Group's support for financial advisors who act as fiduciaries to take a comprehensive approach to wealth management is evident in the company's recent results. In 2020, amid the sharp downturn caused by the COVID pandemic, Advisor Group saw a 236% year-over-year increase in net new assets, with assets on the firm's Wealth Management Platform (WMP) increasing by 22%. Of the net new assets on the WMP, 36% went to Advisor Group's recently-enhanced Unified Managed Account (UMA) platform. During this same period, assets held on the UMA platform increased by 79% overall, while the number of accounts nearly doubled, growing by 94%.

"The future of our industry belongs to financial advisors who specialize in financial planning and operate as fiduciaries," said Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President of Advice and Wealth Management. "Our 2021 Wealth Management Symposium is an example of our investment in the education, coaching, products and technology that advisors need to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on a tremendous market opportunity to serve clients in an advice-centered, holistic manner."

'Better Together' and Next Gen Programs

The Wealth Management Symposium featured the enterprise-wide rollout of the following two innovative programs across the Advisor Group organization:

Better Together was launched as a six-part webinar series to help financial advisors enhance their efficiency and identify new growth strategies by leveraging resources now available across the full enterprise, such as the Retirement Income Planning team and Business Coaching and Consulting. Each webinar features different financial advisors explaining their real-world experiences working with the National Sales & Consulting team and its positive impact on their businesses.

was launched as a six-part webinar series to help financial advisors enhance their efficiency and identify new growth strategies by leveraging resources now available across the full enterprise, such as the Retirement Income Planning team and Business Coaching and Consulting. Each webinar features different financial advisors explaining their real-world experiences working with the National Sales & Consulting team and its positive impact on their businesses. Next Gen brings experienced financial advisors and Advisor Group leadership together with younger professionals to identify specific strengths to emphasize, areas for further development, and opportunities to grow through strategic partnerships and mentorships. Next Gen builds upon the success of the program initially piloted at Advisor Group subsidiary Securities America.

Philip Blancato Named Chief Market Strategist

In another key announcement at the Wealth Management Symposium, Philip Blancato was named Advisor Group's new Chief Market Strategist. In this newly-created role, Mr. Blancato - who has served as CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management since 2004 - will provide financial advisors across Advisor Group's network with insight and visibility into the key trends that are shaping the markets and which will impact their clients and portfolio management strategies in the months ahead. He will also provide additional client-approved resources for financial advisors to leverage.

Mr. Blancato will continue to serve in tandem as President and CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, a third-party asset manager that delivers personalized strategies and investment solutions to individuals, families, foundations, endowments, and retirement plans.

Mr. Blancato said, "In uncertain times, it's critical that we arm our financial advisors with up-to-the-minute insights that can empower them to make sense of global markets and keep their clients on track to pursue their financial goals. My team and I are pleased to provide this guidance, and we look forward to supporting all of Advisor Group's subsidiaries and financial advisors in their crucial client service mission."

Other Conference Highlights

Day one keynote speaker Jim Davidson , a resilience expert who has summited Mt. Everest, discussed the crucial role of resilience in attendees' personal and professional lives and leadership responsibilities.

, a resilience expert who has summited Mt. Everest, discussed the crucial role of resilience in attendees' personal and professional lives and leadership responsibilities. Day two keynote speaker Marci Rossell , a world-renowned economist and financial expert, spoke on the intersection of economics, politics, culture, and the media.

, a world-renowned economist and financial expert, spoke on the intersection of economics, politics, culture, and the media. Breakout sessions included discussions on 'Building on Your Advisory Foundation,' 'Applying Your Fiduciary Duty to Investments,' and a peer-led session on 'The Journey to a Disciplined Investment Process,' among many others.

Allison Pratt, Executive Vice President for National Sales and Consulting for Advisor Group, concluded, "Drawing on the experience of experts from our industry and others, our 2021 Wealth Management Symposium drove home the growing importance of embracing a robust range of advisory and wealth management tools and techniques to meet clients' evolving needs. We thank all the financial advisors, home office team members, and strategic partners who attended, and we look forward to welcoming them back next year."

