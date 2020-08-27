Advisor Group And Royal Alliance Announce Recruitment Of Financial Foundation Services To Super-OSJ Affiliated Advisors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and network member firm Royal Alliance Associates today announced that Financial Foundation Services, an East Brunswick, N.J.-based wealth management firm with approximately $120 million in total client assets, has joined Royal Alliance. Financial Foundation Services, founded by veteran financial professional Robert Rafano, has affiliated with Royal Alliance through one of its top independent producer groups, Affiliated Advisors, which is headed by Founder and President Rita Robbins, a pioneering leader in the Super-OSJ space and a well-known wealth management industry veteran.

In addition to Royal Alliance, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Securities Service Network, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial.

A Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, Mr. Rafano has been providing financial services to clients in central New Jersey since 2002. He specializes in holistic financial planning, including management of savings and debt, wealth management, insurance and tax planning.

Mr. Rafano said, "I am very pleased to be part of the Royal Alliance and Affiliated Advisors team, and to have the support of Advisor Group, as well. The technology stack and service offerings that Advisor Group, Royal Alliance and Affiliated Advisors bring to the table are second to none in the industry, and will provide the robust support and infrastructure to give my clients the boutique, one-on-one service experience they expect from Financial Foundation Services. This move allows me the freedom to run my business as I choose, while providing top-flight support and infrastructure I need. With so much change occurring in the wealth management industry, it's truly reassuring to know that I have such strong partners to rely on in the decades to come."

Founded in 1994, Affiliated Advisors supports 85 financial professionals with total assets of more than $2.4 billion in 45 branch offices across eight states.

Ms. Robbins said, "It is with great pleasure and pride that I welcome Financial Foundation Services and Robert Rafano to Affiliated Advisors. From the beginning, our mission has been to help advisors build the businesses of their dreams while serving their clients with integrity, creativity and compassion. In our experience, a great practice's growth trajectory is limited only by the financial professional's aspirations. Robert has the drive and work ethic to continue to expand his business well into the future, and we will be there to empower him every step of the way."

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, " Robert Rafano is a tremendous addition to the team at Royal Alliance, Advisor Group and Affiliated Advisors. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to move ahead in building his business and providing exceptional service to his clients."

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, concluded, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, I congratulate Royal Alliance and Affiliated Advisors for bringing aboard a financial professional with such a long, successful career as Robert Rafano. We are in the business of using our scale and resources to provide financial professionals with the value-added platforms, services and support they need to grow, and we are honored that Mr. Rafano is placing his trust in us to help him shape the future of his practice. As we move forward in collaboration, we will be in his corner - as we are for all our financial professionals."

About Royal Alliance AssociatesRoyal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit http://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor GroupAdvisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and / or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

Media Inquiries Joseph Kuo / Chris ClemensHaven Tower Group424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854 jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor-group-and-royal-alliance-announce-recruitment-of-financial-foundation-services-to-super-osj-affiliated-advisors-301119387.html

SOURCE Advisor Group