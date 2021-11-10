Advica Travel Club Launches 24/7 Healthcare Access For Canadians Travelling To The United States

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Advica Travel Club, announces the launch of its new concierge healthcare membership program for Canadians travelling to the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Advica Travel Club, announces the launch of its new concierge healthcare membership program for Canadians travelling to the United States. In tandem with the reopening of borders and at the height of snowbird departure season, Advica Travel Club addresses the many health and covid testing-related concerns Canadians travelling to the United States are grappling with. Through a partnership with Redirect Health, Advica Travel Club connects members directly to leading healthcare providers for timely medical advice, treatment, and solutions. With 24/7 care, quick response times, and personalized medical concierge support at fair prices, Advica Travel Club ensures members' travel won't be unnecessarily disrupted due to health concerns.

While the November 8 th opening of land borders was welcome news to the nearly million Canadians who drive south each winter, experts and officials advise Canadians to be prepared for unexpected medical needs which affect nearly 50% of travellers.

As a powerful complement to travel insurance which helps to cover the cost of medical treatments, Advica Travel personally guides members through all the medical services - from prescription refills to speaking with a health clinician, to an unfortunate emergency room experience - ensuring members don't pay more than they should and are in the right hands.

Advica Travel Club Partner Kevin Brady shares, "After nearly two years of travel restrictions and unprecedented worry, peace of mind when it comes to health and wellness is more important than ever. Advica Travel Club was designed as a travel companion that allows members to focus on enjoying their vacation rather than worrying that something will go wrong."

With affordable monthly packages for individuals, couples, or families, Advica Travel Club provides:

Support for COVID-19 testing and results

Access to virtual and in-person doctors and nurses

Prescriptions and refills, diagnosis, basic treatment

Guiding course of treatment

Specialist referrals

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKSUpon joining, every member receives a link and a unique HELP CODE used to reach Member Care any time they need medical assistance. After entering the code and answering a few questions, the member is promptly contacted by a representative from Redirect Health, Advica Travel Club's service partner. Members also have the option to schedule a call time at their convenience.

ABOUT ADVICA TRAVEL CLUBAdvica Travel Club ensures Canadians can easily access timely medical advice, treatment, and solutions for all their healthcare needs in the United States with 24/7 care, quick response times, and personalized medical concierge support. Through a partnership with Redirect Health, Advica Travel Club connects members directly to leading healthcare providers who can address the needs of a situation and help to navigate solutions without disrupting travel. https://www.advicatravelclub.com

ABOUT REDIRECT HEALTHRedirect Health was created in 2013 by two Canadian doctors with a mission to make healthcare easy and truly affordable for everyone. Redirect Health has a network of leading medical professionals and offers care and personalized guidance to businesses and individuals throughout the U.S. https://www.redirecthealth.com

SOURCE Advica Travel Club