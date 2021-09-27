Adverum To Present Data From ADVM-022 Clinical Trials At Upcoming Medical Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the presentation of new clinical data on ADVM-022 intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy from the OPTIC trial in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and the INFINITY trial in diabetic macular edema (DME) at upcoming medical conferences. Adverum is planning clinical development of ADVM-022 at the 2 x 10^11 vg/eye and a lower dose in patients with wet AMD. As previously disclosed, the company is no longer planning to develop ADVM-022 in DME.

Presentation of New Long-term OPTIC Data in Wet AMD Event: Retina Society's 54 th Annual Scientific Meeting Title: ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Neovascular AMD - Phase 1 OPTIC Study Date: October 1, 2021 Time: 3:00 pm CT (4:00 pm ET) Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., managing partner and director of clinical research, Sierra Eye Associates; clinical associate professor, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

Presentation of INFINITY Data in DME Event: American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39 th Annual Scientific Meeting Title: Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) With ADVM-022: First-Time Data Presentation of Prospective, Randomized Phase 2 INFINITY Trial Date: October 9, 2021 Time: 10:28 am CT (11:28 am ET) Presenter: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., director of research, Retina Consultants of Texas; chairman of research and clinical trials, Retina Consultants of America; deputy chair for ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute and associate clinical professor of ophthalmology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas

Encore Presentation of OPTIC Data in Wet AMD Event: ASRS 39 th Annual Scientific Meeting Title: Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Neovascular AMD with ADVM-022: Results of the Phase 1 OPTIC Trial Date: October 11, 2021 Time: 8:50 am CT (9:50 am ET) Presenter: Dante Pieramici, M.D., FASRS, partner, California Retina Consultants

Adverum intends to issue press releases concurrent with the presentation at Retina Society on October 1 and at ASRS on October 9, and plans to post all three data presentations on the Publications page in the Pipeline section of the company's website.

