Adventure With Purpose

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenge to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro calls people from around the world. Though few will ever reach the 19,341 Uhuru Peak summit, the non-profit UboraTZ wants to make the adventure of climbing the tallest freestanding mountain in the world accessible to all with a virtual event in February, 2021…Climb Kili.

All proceeds raised from Climb Kili benefit UboraTZ, a nonprofit organization serving a community of people in Tanzania, once severely impoverished, who live in the shadow of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

People can participate in Climb Kili from anywhere in the world. Climbers have the month of February to climb, walk or run one of three virtual routes up Kilimanjaro of varying levels of challenge and difficulty. For their efforts, climbers will receive a Climb Kili medal!

"Climb Kili is a great opportunity for families, couples and teams to come together in search of adventure while also doing good," said Dave Burgess, president of UboraTZ. "Whether exploring local hiking trails, or simply going outside and walking in your own neighborhood, we think the challenge of climbing Kili will make February more fun, active and meaningful."

In addition to Climb Kili medals, certificates and bragging rights will be awarded in a number of categories, including most money raised for UboraTZ, team spirit award, most people recruited to participate in Climb Kili, most mileage logged during the climb, and more.

Since 2002, Atlanta-based UboraTZ has served a community of people living in Karansi and the Siha District of Tanzania near Kilimanjaro. What began as a grass roots humanitarian effort started out of Perimeter Church in metro Atlanta has evolved to become a comprehensive partnership of two communities—one in America, the other in Tanzania. The successful holistic transformation of this community is founded on Ubora's deep partnerships with local community, faith and government leaders, all working towards sustainable change in the areas of education, health, business, and the community at large.

The registration fee to Climb Kili is $40 per adult and $25 for youth ages 18 and under.

To register or learn more: Climbkili.org and Uboratz.org.

Contact: Rena Olsen7706341279 288685@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventure-with-purpose-301203132.html

SOURCE UboraTZ