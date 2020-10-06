Adventist HealthCare Unveils Plans To Create A Health Destination At National Harbor, Increasing Access To Advanced Ambulatory Care

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare announced today plans to create a health destination that will offer comprehensive specialty and preventative care services in southern Prince George's County. The health system will occupy 73,000 square-feet of space at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The Harbor expansion aligns with Adventist's strategy to provide quality compassionate care throughout the metropolitan area. The health destination will serve as a link between nearby Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center and its new primary care facility, minutes away from the hospital. Together, the facilities will provide the critical services that are essential to meeting the healthcare needs of the community.

Adventist will occupy space in Medical Pavilion I, which is already constructed at 251 National Harbor Boulevard - and in the adjacent Medical Pavilion II scheduled to be constructed and occupied in the first quarter of 2022. Comprehensive services will include:

an Ambulatory Surgery Center that will offer outpatient surgical services such as orthopedic, ophthalmic, cardiovascular, general surgery, and other surgical services;

the ability to perform a full range of clinical services including Diagnostic Imaging Services using state-of-the-art equipment for faster and more detailed testing;

a Cancer Center whereby surgeons can focus on breast, colorectal, prostate, and other cancer care;

additional outpatient amenities that address critical healthcare needs in the community such as a Vascular Clinic, Cath Lab , Rehab Center,and a Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center.

"We are in a unique position to respond to the chronic healthcare challenges that affect southern Prince George's County and extend to parts of Washington, DC," said Terry Forde, president and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. "We must look to create more convenient healthcare experiences in the communities we serve that are lacking comprehensive care."

The expansion adds to the $35 million earmarked for modernization and growth of Fort Washington Medical Center. The plan includes substantial upgrades to the hospital's existing campus, IT infrastructure, and surgical services, to culminate with a new facility. This investment is part of the commitment made by Adventist HealthCare when acquiring the community hospital in October of 2019. Already this year, the health system launched a primary care center in Fort Washington and simultaneously quadrupled its number of intensive care beds at the hospital.

This project also marks Adventist HealthCare's latest collaboration with Trammell Crow Company and Seavest Healthcare Properties, the highly respected real estate team behind Medical Pavilion I and II at National Harbor. The organization also collaborated with those prominent national firms for the development of the 169,000 square foot Medical Pavilion at White Oak, which opened in August 2019 on the campus of the new Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

"It is a privilege for Seavest Healthcare Properties and Trammell Crow Company to have the opportunity to once again work with Adventist HealthCare, the area's foremost healthcare provider," says Seavest Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer John Winer.

Eric Fischer, Managing Director with Trammell Crow Company and the developer behind National Harbor I and II and the Adventist HealthCare medical pavilion at White Oak, shared, "National Harbor represents an exciting expansion of our long standing relationship with Adventist HealthCare as well as our team's commitment to bringing exceptional medical services to the County and the region."

Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, said "I am extremely hopeful about this multifaceted expansion. We are bridging healthcare gaps, improving health outcomes, providing our community with access to quality specialty services, as well as attracting highly skilled physicians and surgeons, and adding jobs to the economy. I am honored to help lead these efforts."

About Adventist HealthCareAdventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region. The system is one of the largest employers in Maryland and was recently named a top 20 Best-in-State Employer by Forbes and Statistia, Inc. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group, Imaging and Urgent Care. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing. For more information, please visit AdventistHealthCare.com

