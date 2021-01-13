Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation Celebrates 20 Years Of Specialty Service

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, home of the first acute rehabilitation hospital formed in Montgomery County, announces its 20th anniversary this month with observances among employees across its inpatient and outpatient facilities.

Formed in January 2001, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation began as a 55-bed acute rehabilitation hospital with an outpatient rehabilitation department. Since then it has grown to 97 inpatient beds in two locations, as well as 7 outpatient clinics located in Rockville, Silver Spring, White Oak and Gaithersburg.

"Twenty years marks a significant milestone for us," commented Dr. Terrence Sheehan, MD the Chief Medical Officer with Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation. "Having the opportunity to positively impact so many lives and serve the community for all these years is humbling and an honor. We plan to be around for many years to come and provide the world-class care, which has become synonymous with the Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation name."

Little has changed about the organization's mission and vision, which are rooted in physical, mental and spiritual healing, and providing world-class patient experience. Brent Reitz, President of Post-Acute Care Services, stated that, "Our absolute priorities have always been quality, core values and sense of mission. We infuse them into everything we do, and they have made us who we are these 20 years later."

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation is the first facility to become CARF* accredited in all four specialty services in a 5-state area including Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia, West Virginia and Delaware. Patients' superior care comes from programs designed to treat certain injuries and conditions with specialty services, including amputation, cancer/lymphedema, cardiovascular, occupational therapy, neurological, pelvic health, physical therapy, speech and language pathology and sports medicine.

All facilities offer evidence-based treatment to patients of all ages and provide one-on-one care specific to meet an individual's needs and goals.

For a full listing of Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation hospitals and clinics visit www.adventistrehab.com.

About Adventist HealthCare RehabilitationAdventist HealthCare Rehabilitation is a faith-based network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics that span Montgomery County, Maryland. Our team of premier providers and certified medical experts work hand-in-hand to provide one-on-one and team-based care that helps people reclaim their lives following illness, injury, or chronic conditions related to: amputation, brain trauma, spinal cord, stroke, musculoskeletal trauma, sports, work, cardiac, cancer, neurological and more.

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation inpatient hospitals are fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), with CARF accredited specialty programs for amputations, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and stroke.

*Commission on Accredited Rehabilitation Facilities

For additional information, contact: Kathy Ruxton at KRuxton@AdventistHealthCare.com or 240-864-6122

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventist-healthcare-rehabilitation-celebrates-20-years-of-specialty-service-301207059.html

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation