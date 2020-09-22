Adventist HealthCare Opens New Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic In White Oak Medical Pavilion

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation today announced the opening of a new outpatient clinic in the White Oak Medical Pavilion at 11886 Healing Way in Silver Spring, MD. Expanding its integrated multi-specialty rehabilitation services further fulfills the organization's commitment to providing innovative and compassionate care to help patients in the local community return to the life they want to live.

The expanded Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic, located on the third floor of the medical pavilion, is a state-of-the-art facility featuring innovative therapies and equipment, as well as personalized and team-based care from Adventist HealthCare's premier doctors and state-certified medical professionals. To meet the growing needs of the southern and eastern Montgomery County community, Adventist HealthCare's Rehabilitation outpatient programs will treat patients that require:

Amputee Rehabilitation

Cancer/Lymphedema Rehabilitation

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Occupational Therapy

Orthopedic Rehabilitation

Physical Therapy

Neurological Rehabilitation

Speech Language Pathology or Speech Therapy

Seating and Mobility Assessment

"This is a very exciting time for Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, as well as the local community in need of outpatient recovery and healing," said Brent Reitz, President of Rehabilitation at Adventist HealthCare. "Situated inside the medical pavilion adjacent to Adventist HealthCare's White Oak Hospital places us in a very unique position. Not only are we able to strengthen the multi-specialty services already integrated within our organization, but we can deliver an entirely new resource to the people in this area."

Just as all other entities in the Adventist HealthCare system, the new clinic follows rigorous safety practices related to COVID-19. For example, face masks and hand sanitizing are provided to patients upon arrival. Employees are required to wear masks and follow strict procedures set out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health.

For more information about the new Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation Outpatient Clinic at White Oak visit us online or call (240) 637-6040.

