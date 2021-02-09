Adventist Health Announces The Acquisition Of Vallejo Behavioral Health Services By Acadia Healthcare

To strengthen behavioral health services in Solano County, Adventist Health Vallejo, which has served as the county's behavioral treatment center of choice for nearly 25 years, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the hospital and...

To strengthen behavioral health services in Solano County, Adventist Health Vallejo, which has served as the county's behavioral treatment center of choice for nearly 25 years, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the hospital and its behavioral health services to Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) - Get Report, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005776/en/

"Behavioral health and well-being are central to Adventist Health's mission, and we are committed to taking actions that meet the needs of our communities," said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health services in Vallejo and St. Helena. "Acadia has the national and local experience, clinical expertise and proven track record to be an ideal community partner. They share our vision of enhancing the hospital's capabilities to provide high-quality behavioral health and substance use services."

Adventist Health Vallejo, a 61-bed psychiatric hospital that is operated as a service of Adventist Health St. Helena, provides inpatient and outpatient care. Its services include short-term psychiatric care for children, adolescents and adults as well as partial hospitalization services for adults who are experiencing psychiatric problems or are dependent on alcohol, drugs or prescription medications.

As a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, Acadia Healthcare owns and operates treatment facilities throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, including a facility in nearby San Jose. Acadia is solely dedicated to behavioral health and is the partner of choice for many health systems and communities across the country due to its commitment to high quality and integrated care. The investment that Acadia intends to make in the facility and its expertise will help meet the care needs of the community for years to come as the company explores opportunities to expand services.

"Adventist Health took great care and consideration in its process to select Acadia as its community partner, and we are proud they recognized the expertise and commitment to quality that we will bring to Solano County. We will invest in the facility to ensure it continues to serve as the center of behavioral health excellence for the surrounding community," said Dwight Lacy, group president for the Western Region of Acadia Healthcare. "We look forward to building upon the tremendous foundation provided by Adventist Health for many years to come."

Adventist Health recently expanded its behavioral health offerings through a partnership investment with Synchronous Health that leverages the power of human connection with AI to deliver behavioral healthcare to millions of people. Nearby Adventist Health St Helena, which operates a 21-bed mental health unit, also expanded behavioral health inpatient services by opening a 12-bed behavioral medical unit to better care for the needs of patients with both medical and behavioral health diagnoses.

Recognizing that people and continuity are the heart of behavioral health healing, Acadia Healthcare intends to retain current staff and associates.

The organizations expect to complete the transaction, following regulatory approval, by mid-2021 and will look for additional opportunities to partner together.

About Adventist Health Vallejo

Adventist Health Vallejo is a 61-bed psychiatric hospital that is operated as a service of Adventist Health St. Helena. Both hospitals are part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones company, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. Through this work, Adventist Health is leading a 21 st century well-being transformation movement. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, its innovative Adventist Health Hospital@Home program that provides virtual in-patient care at home, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. Acadia integrates high-reliability principles and data-driven decisions in actionable ways to promote best practices and drive safety and quality of care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005776/en/