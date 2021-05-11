Adventech Releases Their "Green Paper"

FLORENCE, Ala., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventech is excited to share data that indicates potential global impact deliverables expected from the Maxeff Motor Technology.

FLORENCE, Ala., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventech is excited to share data that indicates potential global impact deliverables expected from the Maxeff Motor Technology. There has not been an industrial technology that delivers solutions at this level, to read and/or download the Adventech Green Paper in its entirety visit our website at adventechinc.com.

Excerpts from the Green Paper

*FOR EVERY 1KWH PRODUCED FROM A COAL FIRED RESOURCE, 2 TONS OF CARBON EMISSIONS ARE CREATED.

The Adventech technology affects 165 Billion KWh annually translating into an annual reduction of 330 Billion Tons of CO2 emissions minimally.

"IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT WE UNDERSTAND THAT RENEWABLES ARE ONLY ONE PART OF THE ENERGY SOLUTION PROCESS. THERE MUST BE INITIATIVES THAT REDUCE CONSUMPTION/GRID DEPENDENCY. NEW TECHNOLOGY WILL NEED TO BE CREATED THAT ADDRESSES THE WASTE AND EFFICIENCY FACTORS…BY 2050 OUR GRID PRODUCTION WILL NEED TO GROW AT 3X THE CURRENT RATE IN ORDER TO MEET DEMAND." Bill Gates, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster"

OVER 52% OF GLOBAL ELECTRICL POWER IS CONSUMED BY AN ELECTRIC MOTOR, THE INDUSTRIAL INDUCTION MOTOR MARKET IS 57% OF THE GLOBAL MOTOR MARKET.

NOTE: CONVENTIONAL INDUCTION DRIVE MOTORS HAVE A POWER FACTOR OF .65-.85, THIS IS A MEASUREMENT OF HOW MUCH POWER IS WASTED (.15-.35), THE MAXEFF MOTOR HAS A POWER FACTOR OF .99 AS CONFIRMED BY ADVANCED ENERGY LABS. NO OTHER DRIVE MOTOR AVAILABLE SOLUTION ADDRESSES THIS ISSUE. *The maxeff motor reduces this number which means all of the power (kwh) called to the motor is used as a power resource rather than waste. Potential power saved is more than 1.1m gwh annually.

"THERE REMAINS 860 MILLION PEOPLE GLOBALLY THAT DO NOT YET HAVE ELECTRICITY, GRID GROWTH INITIATIVES ONLY ADDRESS A SMALL PORTION OF THE SOLUTION, WE MUST REDUCE CONSUMPTION THROUGH A NUMBER OF ACTIONS THAT INCLUDES ADOPTION OF NEW TECHNOLOGY." Bill Gates, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster"

Reduction of global industrial drive motor waste using Adventech technology at a conservative rate of 15% is valued at $23BUSD annually or 165 Billion KWh (more than 12 of the countries on this chart consume annually.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ginny Brewer 256.712.5783 sales@adventechinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventech-releases-their-green-paper-301289176.html

SOURCE Adventech