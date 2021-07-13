Advent Technologies To Showcase Fuel Cell Products For The Defense Industry At The USA Pavilion At DEFEA Defence Exhibition Athens

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it will take part in the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition on July 13-15,...

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it will take part in the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition on July 13-15, 2021, at the Metropolitan Expo in Athens, Greece. This high-profile international defense event will bring together leaders in the defense and security industry alongside companies from across the globe to present land, naval, aerospace, national, and cybersecurity defense systems.

Advent, alongside its subsidiary UltraCell, is hosting a booth to showcase portable fuel cell products as part of the USA Pavilion. The USA Pavilion will feature top U.S. companies and influencers in the defense industry. The DEFEA exhibition is organized by Rota exhibitions Greece, under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA) and the Hellenic Ministry of Shipping, with the support of the Hellenic Manufacturers Association of Defense Material, the Hellenic Aerospace Security and Defense Industries Group and the Hellenic Association of Space Industry. The USA Pavilion at the Exhibition is organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, under the auspices of the Embassy of the United States of America. The USA Pavilion will occupy more than 1,000m2, where 32 leading American defense industry companies will display state-of-the-art equipment, services, heavy vehicles, and U.S. military helicopters.

A leader in lightweight fuel cells for the portable power market, UltraCell has portable fuel cell units currently deployed in the field by U.S. military and security agencies. UltraCell is working with the U.S. Department of Defense for logistical solutions by using methanol for portable lightweight chargers that do not require JP8 fuel (Jet Propellant 8) to run the system, thus helping to decrease its carbon footprint. For example, UltraCell's Generation 3 of the XX55™ fuel cell systems convert methanol into electricity to meet both the demand for portable power on the battlefield and carbon neutral goals.

Advent will be showcasing three fuel cell products at DEFEA:

UltraCell's XX55™ Fuel Cell: The XX55™ reformed methanol fuel cell is one of the industry's newest ultra-compact and highly portable fuel cells. The XX55™ is designed to meet the rugged off-grid power needs of performance-demanding military and commercial users. Scaled from UltraCell's award-winning and field proven XX25™ fuel cell system, the XX55™ delivers 50 watts of continuous power and up to 85 watts of peak power. It can run continuously off the grid for up to two weeks with a single hot swappable fuel tank.

6-Port Mega Manager: This 6-port mobile interface is designed for demanding applications and includes battery clips, expansion power ports, and USB power ports.

GearUp!™: This device is designed for the traveling professional - to take an uninterruptible power source (UPS) power system anywhere. GearUp!™ meets airline carry on requirements for size & safety and fits the standard airlines' personal baggage allowance.

To learn more about these and other groundbreaking developments at Advent, please visit us at the USA Pavilion, Advent Booth, Hall 4, Booth A7.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles critical components for fuel cells and advanced energy systems in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Europe. With 120-plus patents issued (or pending) for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation high-temperature proton exchange membranes (HT-PEM) that enable various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions - offering a flexible "Any Fuel. Anywhere." option for the automotive, maritime, aviation and power generation sectors. For more information, please visit www.advent.energy.

About UltraCell

UltraCell, a wholly owned subsidiary of Advent Technologies, is a leader in lightweight fuel cells for the portable power market with mature products and cutting-edge technology. The portable battery chargers produced by UltraCell are the only "Made in USA" fuel cell products approved by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and one of the only two manufacturers across NATO. UltraCell units are already deployed in the field by U.S. military and security agencies. Three additional NATO allies are currently testing UltraCell systems. UltraCell's fuel cell products have also been recognized and presented in multiple global NATO events. For more information, please visit www.ultracell-llc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005687/en/