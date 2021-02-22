Advent International-Backed ATI Physical Therapy Set To Go Public Through Business Combination With Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. and NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II") (FAII) , a special purpose acquisition company, and ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Advent International ("Advent") and the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as "ATI Physical Therapy, Inc." and remain NYSE-listed under a new ticker symbol. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, subject to approval by FVAC II's stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

ATI owns and operates nearly 900 physical therapy clinics across 25 states. The Company operates its business based on data and analytics, augmented by a relentless focus on delivering superior patient outcomes that exceed industry benchmarks and service excellence to its patient, provider and payor customers.

The existing management team, led by CEO Labeed Diab, CFO Joe Jordan and COO Ray Wahl, will continue to lead the business, and Advent will remain ATI's largest stockholder.

A Record of Growth in an Evolving Industry

ATI operates in the growing outpatient physical therapy segment of the musculoskeletal ("MSK") treatment industry, which represents an estimated $22 billion market, within a broader MSK treatment industry representing $300- $400 billion in total spend. 1 Multiple secular tailwinds are driving increased demand for outpatient physical therapy services, including: favorable demographic trends, specifically the rise in individuals over the age of 65; greater desire for active lifestyles throughout life; and continued shift towards outpatient care. In addition, there is an increasing shift away from invasive and cost inefficient treatment modalities such as surgeries and opioids to physical therapy as an effective first line of treatment for many MSK conditions.

The combination of a fast-growing market and transition to value-based healthcare has allowed ATI to execute a strategy of organic growth, accretive acquisitions and market-leading profitability in a highly fragmented industry. Since 2016, ATI has opened approximately 300 new clinics and acquired and integrated approximately 125 clinics. And with its EMR database of 2.5+ million patient cases, the Company believes it is uniquely equipped to not only deliver consistent, high-quality patient outcomes but also intelligently design and capitalize on value-based healthcare risk sharing arrangements.

"I am extremely proud of our team and the leadership role ATI plays across the nation in consistently delivering exceptional musculoskeletal outcomes, driving efficiencies and cost savings that benefit the healthcare ecosystem and delivering great results for our patients, providers and payors," said Labeed Diab, CEO of ATI. "We expect to remain an active participant in the evolution of the industry and look forward to this next, exciting phase of our growth."

Drew McKnight, CEO of FVAC II, commented, "We have followed ATI for a long time, having been an investor in the credit for over ten years. Since Advent bought the business in 2016, we've watched and admired the company's growth, in particular their approximately 300 new clinics through their de novo growth effort. With this strong leadership team and strong balance sheet, we believe ATI is well positioned to continue this de novo growth as well as be a primary and preferred acquirer in what is still a fragmented industry."

John Maldonado, a Managing Partner at Advent, said, "We are proud of what we have achieved in our partnership with ATI. Together, we strengthened ATI's industry leadership through a focus on outcomes and value-based care initiatives that have further differentiated the Company's physical therapy offering. Our tech and operational investments have enabled ATI to grow its clinic footprint by 50 percent while consistently putting patient care first and further enhancing its clinician-centric culture. We look forward to working more closely with Fortress in supporting ATI's continued growth."

Key Transaction Terms

The combined company represents an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion at closing, or 14.0x 2022E Adjusted EBITDA.

In connection with this transaction:

Cash proceeds raised will consist of FVAC II's cash in trust of $345 million and a fully committed common stock PIPE of $300 million at $10.00 per share from institutional investors including Fortress Investment Group LLC, Wells Capital Management, Weiss Asset Management and Monashee Investment Management.

and a fully committed common stock PIPE of at per share from institutional investors including Fortress Investment Group LLC, Wells Capital Management, Weiss Asset Management and Monashee Investment Management. FVAC II has amended the terms of its founder equity to align with long-term value creation and performance of the Company. FVAC II's sponsor will defer 100 percent of its founder shares in accordance with the following vesting schedule: 33 percent at $12.00 per share, 33 percent at $14.00 per share and 33 percent at $16.00 per share. FVAC II's sponsor will also cancel 50 percent of private warrants.

per share, 33 percent at per share and 33 percent at per share. FVAC II's sponsor will also cancel 50 percent of private warrants. Advent and other existing common equity holders of ATI, including management, will remain 100 percent invested following the closing, rolling approximately $1.3 billion of investment holdings into equity of the combined company.

of investment holdings into equity of the combined company. ATI's preferred equity holders, including GCM Grosvenor, who has been a decade-long investor in ATI, will continue to be significant investors and are converting approximately $130 million of existing stake into equity of the combined company.

of existing stake into equity of the combined company. Cash proceeds will be used to pay down ATI's existing debt and remaining preferred equity, significantly reducing leverage. Pro forma net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is expected to be reduced from 5.2x to 2.1x based on 2022E Adjusted EBITDA.

ATI common equity holders, ATI preferred equity holders, FVAC II stockholders and PIPE investors (including investment funds affiliated with Fortress Investment Group LLC ) are expected to own approximately 63 percent, 6 percent, 17 percent and 14 percent, respectively, of the outstanding common shares of the combined company immediately following the merger. 2

The Boards of Directors of both FVAC II and ATI have unanimously approved the proposed business combination, and, following such approval, ATI stockholders adopted the merger agreement. No further approval by ATI stockholders is required to consummate the proposed business combination. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to, among other customary closing conditions, approval by FVAC II stockholders and FVAC II having minimum cash of $472.5 million.

Additional information about the proposed business combination, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be included in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by FVAC II with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov. ‍

Advisors

Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Securities are serving as joint financial advisors to FVAC II. Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank Securities, and BofA Securities are serving as placement agents to FVAC II. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to FVAC II.

Barclays and Citi are acting as joint financial advisors and capital markets advisors to ATI. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal counsel to ATI.

Investor Management Presentation

FVAC II and ATI management will host a conference call on February 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., EST, to review an investor presentation. The conference call can be accessed in the "Investors" section of the ATI website at https://www.atipt.com/investors and the FVAC II website at https://www.fortressvalueac2.com/. A recording of the webcast will be available online following the conference call at the same links.

The presentation and a transcript of the call will also be filed by FVAC II with the SEC under the cover of a Current Report on Form 8-K, which can be viewed through the SEC's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. A link to Fortress Value Acquisition Corp.'s SEC filings can be found at https://www.fortressvalueac2.com/sec-filings.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases tracked in its EMR database, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with MSK issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its CONNECT™ platform, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

FVAC II is a $345 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company sponsored by Fortress Credit and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FAII. Fortress Credit is a business of Fortress Investment Group LLC ("Fortress").

Fortress is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $49.9 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of September 30, 2020, had $66.2 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit Website: www.adventinternational.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes. GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

1 According to a third-party market study as of December 11, 2020. 2 Assumes no redemption by public stockholders in connection with the transaction and excludes the impact of Fortress warrants (9.9 million warrants with a strike price of $11.50 per warrant). Assumes new shares are issued at a price of $10.00 per share.

