Advarra Acquires Longboat, A Leading Provider Of Site Training, Protocol Compliance, And Patient Engagement Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical site technologies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Longboat, an innovative provider of clinical trial technologies focused on site training, protocol compliance, and patient engagement. The addition of Longboat, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, enables Advarra to offer a broader suite of technology solutions to sites, biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations (CROs) globally, through a site-centric approach, driving increased efficiencies and compliance in clinical trials.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Longboat to progress our mutual vision of advancing clinical trials and accelerating drug development," said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. "By empowering sites and engaging patients through technology, Longboat creates a natural bridge from our IRB and IBC reviews and consulting services to our existing site-facing technology solutions, including OnCore, our clinical trial management system (CTMS). Together, we provide comprehensive offerings to facilitate the clinical research journey, with sites and trial participants in mind. We look forward to welcoming Longboat to Advarra."

Longboat's user-friendly, integrated platform helps to simplify trial conduct and participation, increase study compliance and, ultimately, accelerate clinical trials. Longboat provides study teams with comprehensive oversight of and engagement with sites globally, enabling swift action to keep studies on track. Longboat also gives site staff the tools they need to focus on patient care while maintaining protocol compliance—an important regulatory responsibility for both sites and sponsors. For patients and participants, Longboat makes their journey easier from recruitment through trial close-out with capabilities such as dynamic protocol education tools, informed consent, visit reminders and guidance, and study updates.

"We are pleased to combine with a high-growth industry leader with deep expertise in regulatory compliance and site workflow technology and analytics," said Ken O'Connell, CEO of Longboat. "With a commitment to technology-enabled solutions and an approach that fosters collaboration across the clinical ecosystem, joining Advarra will provide increased opportunities to expand compliance management offerings."

About AdvarraAdvarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard patients, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

About LongboatLongboat is an innovative provider of user-friendly, fully mobile clinical research technology solutions that take the complexity out of trials for site staff, patients, monitors, and study teams, making protocol compliance easy and instinctive. With a suite of integrated patient education and engagement solutions, Longboat provides a superior end-to-end user experience for sites and patients, helping to accelerate the drug development process. For more information, visit longboat.com.

