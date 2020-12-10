Advantest To Participate In The First Virtual SEMICON Japan Exhibition On December 14-17

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase more than a dozen of its latest test solutions and products at the first-ever virtual SEMICON Japan on December 14-17, 2020 local time.

Advantest is once again a gold-level sponsor of SEMICON Japan. In addition, Advantest will sponsor the SMART Mobility and SMART Workforce programs, as well as Mirai College, a student outreach event. Koichi Tsukui, managing executive officer, Advantest Corporation, will give opening remarks at SMART Mobility 2, featuring executive speakers from Bosch and MIRISE Technologies discussing the evolution of autonomous driving and semiconductor technologies.

Virtual Exhibition In its virtual booth, Advantest will demonstrate how it is adding customer value in an evolving semiconductor value chain by featuring a wide variety of test solutions and services:

Technical Presentation In addition to the virtual exhibit, Markus Knoch, director of product marketing, Advantest Europe GmbH, will present " Testing in the Age o f E x a s c a le Computing" at 10:30-11:00 a.m. Japan time on December 17, during the SEMI Business Solution program. In this session, Knoch will discuss the various challenges for testing future high-performance computation devices and describe opportunities where ATE helps to improve the entire workflow from design to high-volume manufacturing.

About Advantest Corporation Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

