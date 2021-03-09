Advantest To Exhibit Latest IC Test Solutions Advancing Technology Convergence At SEMICON China 2021

TOKYO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its newest products and solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON China on March 17-19, 2021, at the Shanghai New...

TOKYO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its newest products and solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON China on March 17-19, 2021, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Under the new theme, "Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.", Advantest will showcase its technology leadership by exhibiting more than a dozen test solutions that contribute to accelerating the development of revolutionary applications such as AI, exascale computing, 5G and ADAS/autonomous driving.

Product DisplaysIn Advantest booth #4431 in Hall N4, a wide variety of test solutions and services will be featured through product demonstrations and digital graphic presentations including:

Company experts will be on site to answer attendees' questions about the latest test technologies and best practices.

Sponsorships and PresentationsAdvantest is a Platinum Sponsor of the SEMI Industry Gala on March 17, and a Gold sponsor of the China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC) taking place March 14-15 at the Shanghai International Convention Center. Held in conjunction with SEMICON China, Advantest will deliver four presentations at CSTIC Symposium VI: Metrology, Reliability and Testing on March 15:

"An Efficient Way of Developing 5G MIMO Transceiver Test on ATE," Hao Chen, Advantest (China)

"Complex Protocol Construct System on ATE Platform," Xin Song, Advantest (China)

"Test Challenges for 5G Wireless Base Station Application Device," Xin Song, Advantest (China)

"Universal Semiconductor ATPG Solutions for ATE Platform under the Trend of AI and ADAS," Qimeng Wang, Advantest (China)

In addition, Kevin Yan, senior technical expert, Advantest (China), will present " Test Evolution for Heterogeneous Multi-chip Integration" at the Advanced Packaging Forum to be held at the Kerry Hotel Pudong on March 18, 2021.

About Advantest Corporation Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

