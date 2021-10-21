Advantest Issues Call For Papers For VOICE 2022 Developer Conference In Scottsdale, Arizona

TOKYO, Japan, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has issued an international call for papers for its VOICE 2022 Developer Conference focusing on leading-edge technologies and advanced test trends. The conference will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 17-18, 2022, with an additional day of interactive technical workshops.

VOICE is the leading conference for the growing global community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, memory testers, handlers, test cell solutions, product engineering and technology development. The annual conference brings together semiconductor test professionals representing the world's leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technology advancements, generate new ideas, share best practices and network with one another. "We had a phenomenal program at Virtual VOICE 2021 and are all looking forward to an in-person VOICE 2022 conference in Scottsdale," said Ronald Goerke, chairman of VOICE 2022 and senior consulting manager at Advantest. "Our industry is constantly evolving and VOICE presents an ideal opportunity for semiconductor professionals to reconnect with peers while gaining knowledge on how best to address industry challenges. Our upcoming year's program looks at current and emerging areas of test, with High Performance Digital entering as a featured topic. This new track will explore the latest test techniques for the ever-increasing power demand in high-end processors and is expected to be hugely popular - an excellent addition to our technology track lineup." The learning opportunities at VOICE 2022 will span from technical presentations, keynote addresses, a partners' exposition, technology kiosks and a day of workshops. VOICE Workshop Day offers hands-on sessions covering the latest test methodologies and best practices. For more information about the workshops, visit https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/ . Advantest's VOICE 2022 call for papers focuses on nine technology tracks:

NEW: High Performance Digital including solutions addressing artificial intelligence and machine learning, high performance computing, high-end mobile processors and power distribution.

including solutions addressing artificial intelligence and machine learning, high performance computing, high-end mobile processors and power distribution. NEW: Emerging New Market Drivers and Trends, such as smart data innovation and big data analytics, secure edge and cloud solutions, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence, IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes), and other hot topics.

such as smart data innovation and big data analytics, secure edge and cloud solutions, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence, IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes), and other hot topics. 5G/Millimeter Wave such as 5G communications, WiGig, and wideband radio frequency (RF).

such as 5G communications, WiGig, and wideband radio frequency (RF). Factory Automation covering methodologies, tools, and best practices that address the challenges in device production, improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving OEE, yield and uptime, and enhancing cost management.

covering methodologies, tools, and best practices that address the challenges in device production, improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving OEE, yield and uptime, and enhancing cost management. Parametric Test covering cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, factory automation and platform correlation techniques.

covering cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, factory automation and platform correlation techniques. Hardware and Software Design Integration to include utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements.

to include utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements. Test Methodologies involving the supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time-to-market improvements.

involving the supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time-to-market improvements. T2000/T6391 platform for testing automotive controllers, power ICs, sensor cameras, microcontrollers, massive parallelism, and system level testing for SiP, and T6391 display driver for touch and fingerprint sensors.

platform for testing automotive controllers, power ICs, sensor cameras, microcontrollers, massive parallelism, and system level testing for SiP, and T6391 display driver for touch and fingerprint sensors. Device/System Level Test including specific procedures, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles and multi-chip system-in-package devices.

Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be considered for presentation at https://voice.advantest.com/call-for-papers/ . Submissions must be received by November 15, 2021. Unlike recent years, this deadline will not be extended. Accepted presenters will be notified on December 21, 2021. Conference attendees will vote for the best papers with winning presenters receiving prizes and awards during the closing ceremonies. For more information about the VOICE 2022 Developer Conference or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://voice.advantest.com/ or email mktgcomms@advantest.com. Advantest's top priority remains the health and safety of VOICE participants. We will continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, and provide updates if changes are required.

About the VOICE 2022 Developer Conference Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable test insights, build long-lasting relationships, and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION3061 Zanker RoadSan Jose, CA 95134, USATish Kelly-Mick tish.kelly-mick@advantest.com