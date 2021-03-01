Advantage Solutions Appoints Chief Investor Relations And Strategy Officer

IRVINE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. ("Advantage") (ADV) , the leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, has appointed Dan Riff to the newly created role of chief investor relations and strategy officer. Riff has a start date of March 3, 2021.

Riff brings more than two decades of experience investing and advising in the consumer space to Advantage. Most recently, he served as a portfolio manager in the consumer sector at Surveyor Capital. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing investor relations and corporate strategy functions. "I've long been drawn to hidden gems," Riff said. "I got to know the Advantage business as an investor and loved their essential position at the nexus of consumer packaged goods firms and retailers. It's a remarkable platform for value creation. I'm excited to join this great leadership team to unlock current value and help create future value."

"We're excited to have Dan join our team," said Advantage Chief Executive Officer Tanya Domier. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his time as an investor and advisor in the consumer packaged goods space, where he's owned and consulted many of our important clients. Dan will add strength to our leadership team with his unique perspective on capital allocation and value creation and will serve as a valuable partner to our investors."

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage's data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

